Greenvolt Next, a renewable energy company and part of Greenvolt Group, has completed a new photovoltaic power plant integrated with a high-performance energy storage system for Abund Berry, a company in the wild berry processing industry, in Buftea, Ilfov County.

The photovoltaic system, with an installed peak capacity of 512 kWp, is equipped with an advanced battery energy storage system using next-generation lithium technology with a total capacity of 400 kWh. The solution enables the storage of solar energy produced during daylight hours for use during periods without generation or when grid electricity prices are higher — ensuring greater flexibility, efficiency, and cost optimization.

The 7-year PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) ensures access to green energy with no upfront investment. The system is estimated to generate 611,327 kWh of electricity annually, translating into estimated savings of more than €1.5 million over its 25-year operational lifetime.

“This partnership represents another important milestone for Greenvolt Next on the Romanian market and reaffirms our role as a provider of top-tier technical and financial solutions for our clients. A solar system with battery storage is the optimal solution for ensuring flexibility and efficiency, and with the declining costs of such technologies, it now represents a sound and profitable investment. We are pleased that Abund Berry have chosen to strengthen its energy independence with minimal initial investment, combining environmental benefits with long-term financial gains. It’s encouraging to see more Romanian companies recognizing these benefits”, stated Filipe Dias, Country Manager Greenvolt Next.

“This project reinforces our commitment to environmental responsibility by reducing our carbon footprint and contributing to the decarbonization of our operations. At the same time, achieving these goals with clear financial benefits — without resorting to our own capital and while ensuring a lower and more predictable electricity bill — was also a decisive factor in moving forward”, said Ionel Burtea, Administrator of Abund Berry.

In 2025, Greenvolt Next Romania has secured over 100 contracts for decentralized energy projects and installed more than 20 MW of capacity, demonstrating the growing demand for such solutions and strengthening the company’s strategic position, which, in addition to solar and storage, includes a comprehensive portfolio of services including real-time monitoring, risk coverage, and full equipment maintenance and servicing.