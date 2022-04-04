Growceanu platform signs a strategic partnership with the start-up PROCESIO

Growceanu, the business angel platform, signs a strategic partnership with the start-up PROCESIO, which facilitates the optimization of development costs for any of the start-ups in the platform’s portfolio. Any business that is close to a financing round can benefit from a 90% discount for the PROCESIO no/low code technology to optimize processes or carry out data processing and tailored integrations.

PROCESIO is a no/low-code and full code platform, developed by Ringhel, that was officially launched in August 2021. PROCESIO technology has been created for companies that need to develop automation or tailored integrations or to process data fast, at a low cost, regardless of industry. With PROCESIO, all business processes are centralized on a single platform where business logic can be developed – making it far easier for the monitor, develop, scale, and modify processes.

The Growceanu team has implemented PROCESIO both to optimize internal operations and to develop the processes behind the business angles platform which was launched at the beginning of March 2022.

“This partnership is the opportunity we needed to quickly and efficiently implement and maintain a series of processes and integrations essential to our platform and to easily adapt them to future business requirements. The fact that these services, so useful to us, are now offered at a very generous discount to the start-ups we work with is also an excellent opportunity for them to digitalize processes without requiring expensive technical expertise”, says Adrian Erimescu, Co-Founder of Growceanu.

„PROCESIO emerged as a result of our need to grow and scale quickly. Today, with PROCESIO, you can automate operations in different industries – energy, logistics, e-commerce, insurance, finance & accounting – it applies to all departments, with broad use-cases. As far as we are concerned, everything is a process – as the name we have chosen for our technology shows. Therefore, we can also create advanced chatbots, for both internal and external communication. PROCESIO’s distinctiveness comes from how flexible and easy it is to use for any process, thus offering a premium user experience and a minimal learning curve”, states Mihai Dârzan, Founder of PROCESIO.