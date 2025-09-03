Guris Unveils 98.6 MW Utility-Scale Battery Project in Romania

The Turkish group Guris has released images of its utility-scale battery project of 98.617 MW being developed in Iaz Commune, Caraș-Severin County. For this project, it received a non-reimbursable grant of €10.7 million from the Ministry of Energy in November 2024.

Partners in the project include Mogan Europe BV (affiliated with GÜRİŞ Holding), Simtel, and Lara Business Energy.

Simtel Team (SMTL) signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth 168.90 million lei (excluding VAT). The client is Energy Capital Group, owned by Mogan Bucharest, part of the Turkish Guris group. To put the agreement into context, this represents 61.38% of the company’s total operating revenue of 275.18 million lei generated last year. The duration of the new contract is 9 months from signing.

The agreement covers the provision of the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and the design, construction, installation, commissioning, completion, and testing (in accordance with applicable legislation) of the project and the BESS facility, located in Caraș-Severin County. The facility will have a maximum power of 98.6170 MW and a storage capacity of up to 196.4000 MWh.