H Private Arghezi launched on the private office segment

Real estate investor-developer Hagag Development Europe expands its presence on the office market in Bucharest by accessing the private office segment, and announces the launch of its first product to serve this niche: H Private. In addition, the company is also please to communicate the opening of its first “full service” business center – H Private Arghezi, which will be inaugurated at the beginning of next year, following a consolidated investment of approximately EUR 1.5 MLN.

“H Private is a new, dynamic product, that was developed to meet the increased demand for small-sized, individual offices and, in particular, the need for boutique business centers that emphasize on the tenants’ safety, privacy, well-being, and ease of access. We are talking about a demand volume that we have identified ourselves, based not only on the inquiries submitted by potential clients, but also on rigurous research and market prospecting activities conducted by our own team of specialists. We are delighted to expand to this new segment, which we consider to be, indeed, a niched one, but with an enormous potential for growth and development. Likewise, we feel excited to announce the opening, in Q1 2023, of our first location, H Private Arghezi, that will hosted by H Tudor Arghezi 21, our newst office project in downtown Bucharest.“, said Andreea Mihai, CEO of Hagag Development Europe.

H Private addresses entrepreneurs, expats, local and international companies conducting either short, medium or long-term projects in Romania, training professionals or conference organizers who are looking for a modern, inspirational and individual office space, as well as for a meeting room with a 24/7 schedule, that would appreciate having full access to premium consulting services accross multiple industries, which combined can help secure a smooth functioning of their businesses.

The first Business Center that the company will inaugurate in Q1 2023, H Private Arghezi, spreads over two levels with a total area of more than 1,500 square meters and will display approximately 30 private offices – fully furnished and ready to use, with surfaces ranging between 18 sqm and 70 sqm, several meeting rooms equipped with high-end technology, with the capacity to accommodate up to 40 people simultaneously, a modern and elegant business lounge, individual kitchenettes on each floor and a dedicated Community Manager with over 15 years of experience in the operational field.

What H Private is bringing to this specific market of business centers is – in addition to the emblematic vibe of our locations and the opportunity to work or register your company’s social address right in the heart of the city – our Business Concierge that includes not only the services a company needs to function properly, but also additional personalized services, designed for the well-being of our tenants, which will allow them to achieve a state of work-life balance. The note of uniqueness that differentiates us comes from the artistic component that will be implement both in our location in Arghezi, as well as in the future Centers that we plan to open in Bucharest and in other large cities across the country. With this „touch of art”, we hereby reiterate our promise to promote art and culture in all its forms, as well as to support, pro bono, young Romanian artists.”, Andreea Mihai, CEO of Hagag Development Europe, added.