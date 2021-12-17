Haier started production in its brand-new IoT, Industry 4.0 cooling plant in Romania

Haier announced that the company’s first cooling factory in the European Union, Haier Tech Romania, started its production. The facility manufactures best-in-class refrigerators, both built-in and freestanding, for the 3 brands of Haier Europe – Candy, Hoover and Haier.

Haier Tech is located in the Allianso Industrial Park at Aricestii Rahtivani, near Ploiești and started earlier this year the production of best-in-class refrigerators with focus on connectivity, preservation and reduced energy consumption.

With an investment exceeding more than 70 million Euros, the plant features latest IoT, Industry 4.0 innovations and covers an area of 63,000 sqm. It is equipped with two production lines and employs more than 800 employees who are supported by robots and cutting-edge machinery.

The factory will have a production capacity of over 1 million refrigerators per year to serve both domestic and international markets, thus representing the biggest cooling export hub for Haier in Europe.

“I’m extremely excited and proud to announce that, despite all the challenges and headwinds, our teams managed to deliver on time and achieve this milestone for Haier in Europe.” says Yannick Fierling, Chief Executive Office, Haier Europe – „Romania and the modern industrial park in Ploiești is the best choice for Haier thanks to the country’s position, infrastructure capabilities and supply chain advantages. This first cooling production facility in the EU will allow us to shorten our logistics and time to market, in line with our zero distance with consumers core value and vision to be the first consumer choice for smart home solutions.”

The Romanian plant is a first-class factory featuring premium production processes thanks to Haier’s advanced R&D, manufacturing capabilities and know-how. It features the company’s COSMOPlat platform, the world’s first industrial internet platform that allows whole-process user participation and mass customization centered on user experience. The platform – which has been promoted and replicated outside China in different industries around the world – invites customers to engage in every step to deliver products and services that best meet their needs.

Haier Tech will serve the European market and consumers and it will represent a strategic pillar in the leadership’s consolidation path of the Company in the refrigeration segment worldwide. It also demonstrates the company’s plans to expand further the production site to significantly increase capacity in cooling and potentially other product’s categories.

„Haier Tech is a modern refrigerator factory which provides great opportunities for Romania and for Haier. Experienced specialists and young people at the beginning of their careers have now the chance to participate directly in the commissioning of a state-of-the-art factory, industry 4.0, which produces the most modern refrigerators.” says Irinel Badea, General Manager at Haier Tech – „The Haier Tech Factory has valuable transfer of technology from the Haier Group. I am proud that we have managed to recruit the best specialists so far and our recruitment plans continue. We aim to finalise the recruitments and work with the team at full capacity by the beginning of 2022.”