Haier’s new cooling plant in Romania ready soon following EUR 70 M investments

Haier Tech Romania, part of Haier Group, has announced today that the works for the first Haier refrigeration production facility in Europe, are proceeding according to the schedule, with production that is expected to start in the late spring 2021.

This production facility will manufacture best-in-class refrigerators, both built-in and freestanding, designed for the 3 pan-European brands of Haier Europe – Candy, Hoover and Haier – and with a focus on connectivity and preservation.

This large investment project exceeds EUR 70 million. The factory will have 63,000 unfolded square meters on a total land of 130.000 square meters land, located in the Allianso Industrial Park at Aricestii Rahtivani, near Proiesti.

The new factory will employ almost 800 people (at full capacity) for an expected production of 600,000 pieces after 2022. The factory design, which is based on modular approach, will allow an expansion up to 1 million pieces at full capacity.

„We are happy to have chosen Ploiesti for our first cooling production facility in the European Union. This project will make Romania a strategic hub for Haier Europe and will play a key role in its strategy to become among the top 3 leaders in the industry by 2023 Thanks to its large production capacity, the technology transfer and the logistic features, we are confident this facility is a first class project that effectively shows our „zero distance to consumers” philosophy”, says Alessia Ianni, Cooling Technical Operation Director at Haier Europe and Managing Director at Haier Tech Romania.

The Romanian plant will be a first-class factory featuring premium production processes thanks to Haier’s advanced R&D and manufacturing capabilities and know-how. It will serve the European market and consumers thanks to its proximity, technology and efficiency and it will represent a strategic pillar in the leadership’s consolidation path of the Company in the refrigeration segment worldwide and in the execution of Haier Europe’s vision to become the first consumer choice in smart home.

Haier Tech factory in numbers:

70+ million euros investment

63,000 unfolded square meters

130000 square meters of land

36000 cubic meters of concrete for the plant

3000 ton of steel used for the structure

200/day construction workers

6 excavators/day

92 trucks/daythat brought materials

236 pillars for the structure of the plant

More than 20 robots in plastic area

More than 10 robots included in most complex production lines

800 new jobs

Up to 1 million frigdes/year produced