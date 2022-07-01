Half of online shopping in Eastern Europe was made in Romania

In Romania, e-commerce turnover was estimated at 6.2 billion euros in 2021, according to a report conducted by the Center for Market Perspective of the University of Applied Sciences in Amsterdam at the request of Ecommerce Europe and EuroCommerce.

More precisely, online stores have sold 6.2 billion euros worth of products in 2021, up 11% from 2020, and by 2022, the sector is estimated to grow by 13% to 7 billion euros.

Thus, sales made in Romania last year accounted for almost half of the total made in Eastern Europe, estimated at 14 billion euros.

“The e-commerce Europe report is a confirmation that Romania is an e-commerce hub in the region. Through the solutions it has brought to people’s lives in the last two years, e-commerce has fully demonstrated its usefulness, being often the only accessible solution for shopping, during the restrictions,” said Florinel Chiş, executive director of the Romanian Association of Online Stores, member of Ecommerce Europe.

According to him, the main players in the market have made significant investments in recent years, in order to increase their processing capacity and delivery speed. At European level, European trade grew by 13% in 2021, reaching EUR 718 billion