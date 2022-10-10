Half of the entire year’s warehousing surfaces were transacted during Q3

Almost 50% of the warehousing surfaces for which lease contracts were signed in 2022 were transacted during July – September of this year.

Daniel Cautiș, managing partner Dunwell, says that the growth in Q3 is significant: 312.285 sqm in just 3 months, while in the first 6 months of the year, 315.552 sqm were signed.

„This consolidated growth from Q3 is very promising. The companies seem to have overcome the indecision caused by the current political context and have continued their expansion. We are even more pleased to see that most of the signed contracts (53%) are for new premises, both from existing clients, but also from new retailers who come to our country and build a hub in Romania for a centralised distribution. Also, the fact that 17% of the transactions are for pre-leases, spaces to be built, is also an optimistic indicator of the market growth.”, states Daniel Cautiș.

The main sector that has supported the Romanian economy during these first 3 quarters is retail, according to this recent market analysis by the industrial agency Dunwell.

A total of 627.837 sqm of warehousing spaces were transacted, more than a third of which (36%) being occupied by retailers. The next businesses that needed new spaces were logistics and e-commerce, with a total of 11%, respectively 9% of the signed contracts.

Bucharest continues to be first on top, with a significant percentage of 61%, followed by Ploiesti with 25%. The next locations come at quite a distance, respectively Arad with 3% and Timisoara with 2%.

Storage continues (76%) to be the main activity for which spaces are leased, while production activities cover only 8% of the spaces, the difference being allocated to activities that were not yet specified.