Hartmann has a new office in the Immofinanz myhive Iride | nineteen project

Hartmann, the German company with over 200 years of tradition in the research and development of medical products, moves its office in Bucharest within the Iride Park project owned by Immofinanz.

Hartmann leased a 500 square meters workspace in the myhive Iride| nineteen office building, the transaction being brokered by the real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. The myhive IRIDE | nineteen office building, located in the north of Bucharest, on Dimitrie Pompeiu Street, is part of the IRIDE office park and is currently in a process of modernization, to adapt to the current needs of tenants, from sustainability to various facilities and services. The myhive Iride| nineteen project has a leasable area of ​​over 18,000 square meters, for companies such as: Sodexo Romania and Rohde & Schwarz Topex.

Alin Obretin, Senior Consultant, Office Agency, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: “Paul Hartmann has chosen to move to the IRIDE myhive | nineteen building because it is located in an accesible area, that offers many benefits for the employees, such as fitness gyms, restaurants, cafes and shopping malls. After an extensive process of analyzing the options, we realised this relocation that fully meets the company’s requirements.”

Ladislau Hajos, Managing Director of Hartmann Romania: “Our move marks a step forward in the development of Hartmann’s business in Romania. We chose a flexible, bright and friendly space, in a rapidly expanding area, well connected to the city. In our new offices the entire Hartmann team will enjoy more space – and more inspiration.”

The Hartmann Group is an internationally renown German company, which actively innovates and seeks to improve the medical field, offering solutions for the treatment of wounds, risk prevention in the operating room and personal protection, professional care for patients suffering from incontinence and home diagnostic equipment. The company was established in 1818 and currently has subsidiaries in 32 countries.