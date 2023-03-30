HCLTech hires 1000 professionals in the next 2 years, in Romania

HCLTech, a global technology company, announced plans to expand its operations in Romania and hire 1,000 more people in the country in the next two years.

HCLTech, which completed five years of successful operations in Romania, will scale up its offices in Bucharest and lasi. A third of the new roles will be offered to graduates recruited through partnerships with leading Romanian universities.

The company currently employs approximately 1,000 people in Romania to serve global clients by leveraging its portfolio across digital, cloud, engineering and software.

Commenting on the occasion, Iulian Paduraru, HCLTech’s country lead for Romania, said: “We are investing in creating opportunities for local talent in Romania to pursue careers in technology. As we celebrate our fifth anniversary and embark on the next phase of our growth journey in the country, we remain committed to supercharging progress for our people and local communities.”

H.E. Mr Rahul Shrivastava, Ambassador of India to Romania, Albania and Moldova, said:

“It is a matter of pride for all of us that HCLTech, one of the leading India-headquartered IT services and solutions providers, has achieved significant success in Romania in just five years. HCLTech’s growth in Romania can be attributed to its customer-centric approach, strong execution capabilities and focus on innovation and digital transformation. HCLTech has become a key player in the country’s IT services market.”

“HCLTech is an important market player in Romania. We expect its growth trajectory to continue to improve as the business strengthens its local workforce and broadens its technology offerings in Romania.” Alexandra Simion, Associate Consultant, IDC.

HCLTech has signed Romania’s Diversity Charter, and 47% of its employees in the country are women, which is well above the national average and that of the global technology industry. HCLTech also has a comprehensive internship program in Romania to help train students and hire them for entry-level technology roles. It is also serving local communities through its corporate as well as employee-driven environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts.