HDE welcomes two new tenants in H Victoriei 109

Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe announces the lease of approximately 1,250 square meters of office space in H Victoriei 109. The new tenants, BTDConstruct & Ambient and Progetto Lusso Industrial Cluster, part of the BTD Group of Companies and strong players in the commercial and industrial construction industry, respectively engineering, architecture and design, are now fully occupying the 2nd, 3rd and 7th floor, and partially the 1st floor of H Victoriei 109, Calea Victoriei wing.

“I am delighted to welcome our new tenants, BTDConstruct & Ambient and Progetto Lusso, to the H Victoriei 109 community. Likewise, I am happy to see that, in spite of the less optimistic projections, the office market has proved to be resilient, and the demand continues to be dynamic. I believe that the vast majority of companies whose business model is focused on continuous development, and especially companies that place forefront the wellbeing of their employees, will always invest in a modern office space, offering their teams all the facilities necessary for a harmonious growth.”, said Yitzhak Hagag, Co-Founder and Shareholder of Hagag Development Europe.

H Victoriei 109 is one of the most prominent office projects delivered over the past decade in the central and ultra-central areas of Bucharest, and the only one located on Calea Victoriei boulevard. The 8-storey building has an over 6,000 square meters GLA, BREEAM In-Use Excellent certification and offers its tenants premium facilities for an exceptional work experience. Moreover, the central location provides easy access both by car or public transportation, as well as by alternative means of transport such as bicycle or scooter, which have become increasingly popular in recent years.

“BTDConstruct & Ambient celebrates 9 years of activity in the construction sector in Romania this year. During this period of time, alongside with our colleagues and partners, we have grown, consolidated both our clients and services portfolios, and we have delivered extraordinary projects. The effervescence of the construction market, together with the positive evolution of our company have motivated us to recruit new talents year-on-year, with these steps implicitly generating a need for extra space. Therefore, the relocation of BTDConstruct & Ambient and Progetto Lusso (part of the BTD Group of Companies), in a more generous and modern space, came as a natural step for us. We highly appreciate Hagag Development Europe’s approach and efforts to revitalize the urban landscape downtown Bucharest, so choosing H Victoriei 109 for our office relocation came just as natural.”, stated Cornel Dogaru, CEO of BTDConstruct & Ambient.