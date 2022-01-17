Heineken Romania announces changes in the organizational structure and Management Team

HEINEKEN Romania announces changes in the organizational structure and in the management team. As of January 1st, 2022, Gheorghe Andresz, Traditional Trade & OOH Director of HEINEKEN Romania and member of the Management Team, is appointed as Sales Director of HEINEKEN Romania and will be in charge of coordinating the entire sales function and the teams for both Modern Trade and Traditional Trade & Out-of-Home.

This change comes in the context of the appointment of Gijs van der Loo as Sales Director of HEINEKEN Slovakia and a member of the management team, following two and a half successful years in Romania as Modern Trade Director.

Gheorghe Andresz has an extensive and strong commercial experience, built over the past 20 years in various roles in HEINEKEN Romania, as well as HEINEKEN Hungary and other companies in the beverages industry. During his assignment as Traditional Trade & OOH Director of HEINEKEN Romania, he contributed to the development of the route-to-consumer strategy, including the 2021 partnership with Coca-Cola HBC Romania on the e-commerce business, Stockday.

Gheorghe Andresz:” At HEINEKEN Romania, we are confident in our potential for future growth, and we only see this in strong connection with our customers’ needs and strategies, especially in these challenging times. We rely on our team’s innovative spirit and determination and on the solid partnerships we have and will continue to grow.”

Gijs van der Loo has been part of the HEINEKEN team for 13 years, having spent the last two and a half years in Romania, where he held the position of Modern Trade Director, during which HEINEKEN Romania recorded an increase in market share in the Modern Trade channel and successfully introduced portfolio innovations, such as Birra Moretti®, a brand that enjoyed a very good welcome from Romanians.

Gijs van der Loo: “I am happy to have been part of HEINEKEN Romania’s story. I am extremely grateful to our partners for building outstanding projects together and I know the best is yet to come. My journey with HEINEKEN goes on in a market at least as competitive as the one in Romania.”