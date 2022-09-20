Heineken wants to close the Constanta factory

Heineken Romania announced on Tuesday its intention to cease activity in the factory in Constanța, approximately in September 2023. According to local media, the factory has been operating well below capacity for several years.

Heineken Romania will, over time, transfer elements of the production and packaging capacities of the factory in Constanța to the other factories in Craiova, Miercurea Ciuc and Ungheni. “We will also continue to invest significantly in the three remaining factories, in order to support our ambition of sustainable growth and development, maintaining a strong presence on the Romanian market and in the communities where we operate,” says the company.

“We know the impact this decision has on our colleagues in Constanța, whose work and dedication we deeply respect and appreciate. At this time, we are focused on supporting our colleagues appropriately during this transition,” it adds.