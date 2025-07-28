Hello Holidays opens office in Iași

Hello Holidays, one of the leading travel agencies in Romania with over 18 years of experience in organizing vacations both domestically and abroad, announces the official opening of its newly renovated, modern, and welcoming office in Iași. The space is dedicated to all travel enthusiasts and was inaugurated in the presence of local media representatives and numerous influencers from the region.

Located in a central area, the Iași office was designed to offer a complete vacation planning experience: from personalized travel consultations in a friendly setting to inspiration for the next dream destination. The warm atmosphere and experienced team turn a simple visit into the first step of the holiday journey.

“The opening of this office is not just an infrastructure investment for us, but a commitment to our clients in the Moldova region. It is an investment of over 85,000 euros, through which we aimed to create a modern space tailored to today’s travelers’ needs. Hello Holidays is a 100% Romanian-owned agency, with a tradition of over 18 years in the tourism field, and our presence in Iași holds special significance, as we have always had loyal clients here. We want this office to be the place where vacations are born—with joy and trust,” said Mădălina Balaiban, General Manager of Hello Holidays.

The relaunch event had a relaxed and friendly vibe, during which guests discovered the agency’s new concept, shared travel experiences, and got a first look at the season’s top destinations.

To celebrate the opening of the new office, Hello Holidays Iași is offering an exclusive 20-euro discount for every client purchasing their first vacation at the agency. Furthermore, the agency is expanding its offerings with attractive charter and coach trips departing directly from Iași, to popular destinations such as Greece, Bulgaria, and Turkey. Hello Holidays also offers Moldova-based clients a wide range of classic and premium tours, as well as senior programs by plane, all departing from Iași, for easy planning and a complete travel experience.

With a diverse portfolio and thousands of satisfied clients each year, Hello Holidays provides premium services and a personalized approach tailored to each traveler’s needs. The Iași office, located at Str. 14 Decembrie 1989, no. 4, is not just a branch—it’s a destination in itself, where every client finds inspiration, safety, and support in choosing the perfect holiday.