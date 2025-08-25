The globally recognized Norwegian brand Helly Hansen, known for its premium sailing, skiing, outdoor, and workwear gear, announces the opening of its first brand store in Romania, located in Promenada Mall, Bucharest.

The store, situated on the first floor, covers 150 sqm and will offer a full selection of products across all the brand’s key categories. Designed as a space where customers can explore a wide range of options, the Helly Hansen store will feature sportswear as well as lifestyle and urban apparel: from T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, sports pants, footwear, and accessories for men and women to sailing gear.

“We want to bring to the Romanian public the premium products of a brand that is a global leader in multiple categories. Helly Hansen stands for excellence in innovation, performance, and design, and now these values will be closer to Romanian enthusiasts of sports, outdoor, and lifestyle. We chose Promenada Mall because we consider it the most suitable location for the brand and its customers, and because we trust Promenada’s expansion project, which, once completed, will undoubtedly be the most modern mall in Bucharest,” says Mihai Roșca, co-founder of Sport & Safety, the official Helly Hansen distributor in Romania.

Founded in Norway in 1877, Helly Hansen is an iconic name in sailing, skiing, and outdoor gear, as well as technical clothing for professionals working in extreme conditions.

Sport & Safety has been the official Helly Hansen distributor in Romania for over five years, initially entering the Romanian market with the workwear range and later adding the sportswear line.