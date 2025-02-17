Hidroelectrica announces the completion of a major stage in the maintenance work on hydroaggregate No. 1 at the Porțile de Fier I/Iron Gates Hydroelectric Power Plant. The project, initiated in July 2023, involved the complete dismantling of the hydroaggregate, transporting the components to the UCMH factory in Reșița for expertise and repairs, followed by reassembly and testing of the rotor-turbine assembly at the factory.

Karoly Borbely, CEO of Hidroelectrica, was present at the Porțile de Fier I HPP during the final checks before the commissioning tests and emphasized the importance of this work:

“This project, with a high degree of complexity, demonstrates Hidroelectrica’s ability, alongside the other two companies in the group, UCMH Reșița and Hidroserv, to carry out large-scale technical works that are essential for the safety and performance of the national energy system. We are pleased with the progress made and are happy that we were able to meet the completion deadline of February 14, 2025.”

The contract for the works was awarded to SSH Hidroserv, which subcontracted the execution at the UCMH factory in Reșița. Here, the turbine rotor – with a nominal diameter of 9,500 mm – underwent extensive activities, including specialized machining, possible only with the help of large-sized machine tools, unique in the country.

“The HA1 project at Porțile de Fier I is a true premiere for Hidroelectrica, as it involves a complex and multidisciplinary collaboration among all the companies within the group,” added Karoly Borbely.

Factory activities, including testing with the fully equipped rotor, took place between December 2023 and September 2024, and the reassembly process at Porțile de Fier I began in October 2024. On February 14, 2025, the work was completed, with fluid tests and the integration checks of all auxiliary systems already underway, marking the entry into the final phase of commissioning.

“This stage was essential to ensure the optimal operation of our facilities and maintain the top performance of the national hydroenergy system. We thank everyone involved in this project and are confident that, by continuing these efforts, we will ensure sustainable and efficient electricity production, thus supporting our country’s energy transition,” said Dragoș Novac, manager of the Porțile de Fier Branch.

In the following month, complex tests will be carried out, with the process scheduled to conclude on March 14, 2025. These checks aim to ensure the aggregate operates at optimal parameters and confirm the reliability of the entire system.