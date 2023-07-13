Hidroelectrica enters FTSE Emerging Markets and MSCI Frontier Markets indices

Hidroelectrica (H2O) shares will be included, as of July 19, 2023, in FTSE Global All-World Index, FTSE Global Large Cap Index and FTSE Emerging Index, according to FTSE Russell announcement.

At the same time, the shares of the renewable energy producer will be included in the MSCI Frontier and MSCI Romania indices of the global index provider MSCI. Hidroelectrica will be effectively included in the MSCI indices starting on July 26, 2023, according to the announcement of the global index provider.

This is the first time that a newly listed company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange is included after the first day of trading of the two global index providers FTSE Russell and MSCI, benefiting from the fast listing mechanism.

‘Hidroelectrica is writing history in this period at Bucharest Stock Exchange, being the focus of investors’ attention. We are pleased that this interest is expressed both by the very high trading volumes on the first day, but also by the inclusion of Hidroelectrica shares in the FTSE Russell Emerging Markets and MSCI Frontier Markets indices through this rapid inclusion mechanism. Hidroelectrica will also play an important role in Romania’s path towards promotion to the Emerging Market by MSCI, along with fulfilling the qualitative and quantitative criteria of the index provider’, said Radu Hanga, Bucharest Stock Exchange President.

‘Investors demonstrated a high interest in Hidroelectrica shares since the IPO, but also on the first day of their trading on the secondary market, when almost 13,600 trades were carried with over 6.8 million Hidroelectrica shares, worth almost 760 million lei. Today, Hidroelectrica set a new record on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in terms of the daily value of the liquidity on the equity segment, that reached over 821 million lei, well above the previous record of 326.7 million lei, from December 19, 2018’, said Adrian Tanase, Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO.

In FTSE Russell indices for Emerging Markets, Romania is represented by 14 companies: Banca Transilvania, Hidroelectrica, MedLife, Nuclearelectrica, OMV Petrom, One United Properties, Teraplast, Aquila, Bittnet Systems, Bucharest Stock Exchange, Conpet, Purcari Wineries, Sphera Franchise Group and Transport Trade Services.

At the same time, in MSCI Frontier Markets indices, Romania has 12 companies: Banca Transilvania, BRD Groupe Societe Generale, Electrica, Hidroelectrica, Medlife, Nuclearelectrica, OMV Petrom, One United Properties, Romgaz, Teraplast, Transelectrica and Transgaz.

Hidroelectrica shares started trading on Wednesday, July 12, on BVB’s Main Market, following the largest IPO ever held on the capital market in Romania, of RON 9.28bn (EUR 1.87bn). This is the largest IPO in Europe and the third largest globally so far this year.

During the first trading session, Hidroelectrica shares were traded at prices between a minimum of RON 109.2 (+5% vs. the final IPO price) and a maximum of RON 115.2 (+11% vs. the final IPO price). At the end of the trading session, Hidroelectrica shares were quoted at RON 110 (+5.77%), which gives the company a market capitalization of RON 49.5bn (EUR 10bn).