Hidroelectrica Launches NUFĂRUL Green Energy Pilot

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

On July 21, 2025, Hidroelectrica announced the signing of a contract with WALDEVAR Energy, supported by subcontractors and third-party partners, for the floating photovoltaic panel system—NUFĂRUL pilot project—in Olt County, Romania.

The contract was awarded following a competitive open tender procedure with two submitted bids. WALDEVAR Energy, supported by MARINE RESEARCH, SC DHI-SW PROJECT SRL, and MAKOR ENERGY SOLUTIONS, was selected as the winner. The total value of the contract is 39,250,000 lei (excluding VAT), with a 14-month timeline (4 months for design and 10 months for execution).

Purpose of the Project

The goal of the investment project, “Floating Photovoltaic Panel System – NUFĂRUL Pilot Project,” is to create a new electricity generation capacity using a floating photovoltaic power plant located in southern Romania (Olt County) on the reservoir serving the Ipotești Hydroelectric Power Plant, operated by Hidroelectrica.

The project aims to:

Add new renewable electricity production capacity

Diversify Hidroelectrica’s energy production portfolio

Harness the potential of reservoir surfaces

Increase efficiency through synergy between solar and hydroelectric production

Build expertise in developing and operating solar power capacities

Replicate this model across other hydropower facilities

Scope of Work

Turnkey execution includes:

Technical design

Equipment procurement

Installation and setup: High-humidity resistant bifacial solar panels Modular structures made from HDPE (high-density polyethylene) or other sustainable solutions Anchoring solutions for stability and adaptation to water level changes Electrical configuration Inverters and optimized cabling systems to reduce loss Integration into the national power grid Automation and monitoring

Testing and commissioning

Technical Details

The floating system will use 620 Wp solar panels and 100 kW inverters, with a total installed panel capacity of 10 MW, producing approximately 13.4 GWh/year. Connection to the National Energy System will be made through four transformer stations connected to the existing Ipotești Hydroelectric Plant substation.

Leadership Statements

“This is Hidroelectrica’s first floating solar panel project and marks a milestone in our efforts to innovate and diversify our energy production,” said Károly Borbély, CEO of Hidroelectrica. “I congratulate the team members involved and wish them success in the implementation phase.”

“The NUFĂRUL pilot project, the largest of its kind in the European Union, represents a functional and efficient integration of hydro and solar energy. It’s a concrete first step toward harnessing the photovoltaic potential of Romania’s hydropower reservoirs. WALDEVAR Energy will implement this visionary initiative using the most advanced technologies available, reaffirming our innovation and leadership in the solar field,” said Alessandro Amato, CEO of WALDEVAR Floating PV Systems.

This marks Hidroelectrica’s first floating solar project and a major step forward in resource efficiency, portfolio diversification, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Company Background

Hidroelectrica operates the 108 MW Crucea Nord Wind Farm and is Romania’s largest green energy producer, providing critical technological services to the National Energy System. The company runs 188 hydropower plants with a total capacity of 6.4 GW, in addition to the Crucea wind farm.

This investment reinforces Hidroelectrica’s commitment to renewable energy and the modernization of energy infrastructure, aligned with Romania’s national strategy for a green and sustainable economy.