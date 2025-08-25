Hidroelectrica, PPC, Electrica fined by ANPC; firms react

The largest energy suppliers for household customers—Hidroelectrica, PPC Energie, and Electrica Furnizare—have been fined by the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC). The authority carried out inspections of energy suppliers between April and June 2025 to assess how they competed for customers in the context of market liberalization starting July 1.

At the beginning of August, ANPC announced in a press release that 116 economic operators were inspected (including 431 contracts issued by them), with irregularities identified in 20 companies. For the identified issues, ANPC commissioners applied the following sanctions:

24 fines amounting to more than 370,000 lei

10 warnings

measures to remedy the deficiencies identified for 12 operators

Hidroelectrica stated that it was fined 10,000 lei for specific cases: “Given the very large number of customers registered in recent years and the ongoing digitalization process, isolated situations may arise that require corrections or adjustments. Following inspections, Hidroelectrica was fined 10,000 lei for specific delays on our part. We emphasize that in these cases, customers received the best corrective solutions, and the company reaffirms its commitment to providing fair, high-quality services in compliance with current legislation.”

Electrica Furnizare said: “We constantly strive to resolve any situation identified by customers in the shortest possible time. At the same time, Electrica Furnizare treats with the utmost seriousness any notification or finding from the authorities. On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to working transparently with the competent institutions and to continuously improving internal processes, so that we guarantee efficient, high-standard services for all our customers.”

In turn, representatives of PPC Energie stated that the company was among those sanctioned by ANPC, following a warning issued to its branch in Vaslui: “During the mentioned period, after 21 inspections carried out by the County Consumer Protection Commissionerates at PPC Energie locations nationwide, the supplier received a warning from CJPC Vaslui. Following this, PPC Energie corrected the reported issues. As always, we cooperate with maximum openness and transparency with the authorities, for the benefit of our customers and in compliance with current legislation.”