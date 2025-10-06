Today, October 6, 2025, Bogdan Badea, President of the Management Board of Hidroelectrica, signed alongside Šrdan Cenic, Vice President of Sales and General Manager of Vestas Mediterranean East, and Jose Julio Jimeno Gutierrez, Senior Vice President of Vestas and President of Vestas Mediterranean, the contract ensuring the maintenance of the turbines installed at the Crucea Nord Wind Farm.

The ceremony was attended by high-level representatives from both companies: Ianaș Radoi, Chief Operating Officer of Hidroelectrica, and Marius Vintilă, Director of the Wind Energy Subsidiary, as well as Jose Luis Jimeno, President of Vestas Mediterranean, Šrdan Cenic, General Manager of Vestas CEU Romania, and Dan Petre, Service Director for Romania.

“Today, together with an extremely reliable partner, we are signing a document that secures the optimal operation of the Crucea wind farm owned by Hidroelectrica for the next five years. Together with Vestas, we will carry out maintenance works guaranteeing the availability of the Vestas V112 3MW MK1a wind turbines, as well as the SCADA, PPC, and AEOS systems,” stated Bogdan Badea, CEO of Hidroelectrica.

“We aim to accelerate our investment pace while ensuring the security of our existing operational assets. Maintenance plays a vital role in maintaining the company’s production capacity, which is why we carefully select the best partners available on the market.”

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with Hidroelectrica at the Crucea Nord Wind Farm in Romania, where Vestas’ local team remains dedicated to operational excellence, safety, and maximizing turbine availability. This project is part of the more than 1.2 GW that we currently service in the country, reinforcing our long-term commitment to our partner and to the Romanian market,” stated Šrdan Cenic, Vice President of Sales and General Manager of Vestas Mediterranean East.

It is worth recalling that the contract, valued at approximately 100 million RON (excluding VAT), was awarded on October 1, following the completion of the specific public procurement procedures. The contracted services cover a full range of predictive, preventive, and corrective maintenance, remote monitoring of turbine operation, and the supply and installation of spare parts. The agreement also ensures a minimum guaranteed turbine availability of 97%.

Additionally, the contract includes the provision of equipment, consumables, and specialized personnel required for the optimal functioning of the wind farm.

The Crucea Wind Farm, with an installed capacity of 108 MW, was acquired by Hidroelectrica in 2021, marking the first merger and acquisition process completed in Romania by a state-owned company. Hidroelectrica owns and operates the Crucea Nord Wind Farm, which has been in operation since 2014.

At present, Hidroelectrica is Romania’s largest renewable energy producer, managing a portfolio of 188 hydropower plants with a total capacity of 6.4 GW, along with the 108 MW Crucea Wind Farm.