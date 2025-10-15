HighTouchOne, a company that integrates artificial intelligence into business processes, has launched a free AI assistant that provides personalized nootropic supplement recommendations based on validated data. The launch comes amid rapid growth in Romania’s supplements market, which analysts say could double in size, and a shift in public perception. According to Boston Consulting Group, one in six Romanians now rely on AI tools to make decisions, showing greater trust in artificial intelligence than in social media influencers.

Romania’s dietary supplements market is valued at more than €670 million in 2024, up 3.6% from the previous year. Per-capita spending remains well below the European average, roughly €35 to €40 a year compared with about €90 across the European Union, suggesting significant room for growth, according to data from research firm Cegedim.

Survey Finds Rising Trust in AI Among Romanian Consumers

A recent international survey on attitudes toward artificial intelligence found that 45% of Romanians say they are willing to trust AI-based systems, and 80% support their use across different applications. The results point to a steady rise in confidence as consumers increasingly view AI as an objective and reliable source of information.

Building on this shift, HighTouchOne aims to validate its product–market fit in Romania, a market seen as representative for the region because of its maturing digital behavior and growing interest in cognitive health. The recommendation model will be trained on local data before being expanded to other Central and Eastern European markets, which show similar growth patterns in functional supplements and AI adoption in wellness.

- Advertisement -

AI Brings Clarity to a Market Clouded by Confusion

The new solution operates as an interactive chat, beginning with a short onboarding questionnaire where users define their goals, such as focus, memory, energy, or sleep, and indicate preferences on supplement types, dosage levels, and interest in advanced concepts like vitamin metabolism.

Recommendations are personalized and based on validated data sets to ensure safety, accuracy, and scientific relevance for each user.

“Our goal is to bring clarity to a market often driven by confusion and aggressive marketing,” said Emil Muthu, founder of HighTouchOne. “Many people buy supplements without knowing what actually suits them. Our AI assistant offers personalized, science-based recommendations and adjusts to each user’s level of knowledge, explaining information in clear, accessible language. We’re not trying to replace specialists, but to offer a reliable and balanced source of guidance for those who don’t have access to one.”

For HighTouchOne, the distinction lies in how its AI technology turns the supplement-selection process into a guided, data-driven experience. The platform combines individual profiling with algorithmic transparency, giving users an objective view of the products that best match their needs. In a fragmented and loosely regulated market, this approach introduces structure and trust where aggressive marketing often breeds confusion.

The free AI assistant launched by HighTouchOne is available at nootropicsguide.ai, where users can complete a short personalization questionnaire and receive instant recommendations tailored to their profile.