HIKVISION to establish new headquarters at One Cotroceni Park

One United Properties announces that HIKVISION, a global firm on video surveillance products and solutions, will open its new offices in the One Cotroceni Park building. The relocation was facilitated by CBRE Romania real estate consultancy company. The 1,330 square meter office space will support HIKVISION’s expansion and operational needs.

Considered one of the largest urban regeneration projects in Bucharest, One Cotroceni Park was developed on a 5.8-hectare site, formerly occupied by the Ventilatorul factory. This sustainable development has completely revitalized the entire area with a mixed concept that includes office, residential and commercial spaces. One Cotroceni Park contributes to the development of a new community in a central area of the city, supporting its growth and revitalization.

As part of the relocation, CBRE Romania worked closely with the new tenant to identify office space that not only met operational requirements, but also facilitated team efficiency.

„Welcoming HIKVISION to the One Cotroceni Park community is a testament to our development’s strategic location, its sustainability and the quality of the facilities on the premises”, said Mihai Păduroiu, CEO Office Division One United Properties. “We are dedicated to providing sustainable, cutting-edge office spaces that foster innovation and growth for our tenants, and we look forward to supporting HIKVISION’s operations and success in Romania.”

„We are extremely pleased with the decision to be part of the One Cotroceni community, because we are surrounded by very well-known brands, and we are positioned in a business interest area. Also, the employees are lucky to have at their disposal many places where they can serve a meal or invite a customer for a coffee. We want this collaboration to be long-lasting and full of successes”, highlighted representatives of HIKVISION.

„HIKVISION’s relocation to One Cotroceni Park showcases our commitment to providing tailored real estate solutions that foster growth and innovation”, said Alexandru Orzea, Senior Consultant at CBRE Romania. “This move will allow HIKVISION to streamline their operations and enhance their client engagement through a purpose-built office space designed to meet their specific needs.”

HIKVISION offers comprehensive security systems and services across various industries. The relocation comes at a time when companies are seeking office spaces that support the post-pandemic back-to-office trend.