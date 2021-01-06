Holcim Romania has new CEO

With a 20-year expertise in the top management positions, Bogdan Dobre has taken over the seat of CEO Holcim Romania & Market Head Moldova starting January 1, 2021, replacing Horia Adrian, who led the local operations in the past three years.

Bogdan has been working within Holcim Romania since 2000, being one of the first employees of the companies here. He was commercial director (2013-2020), director of Concrete and Aggregate Division (2011-2013), national sales manager for concrete (2002-2011).

“I am glad and feel responsible for taking over this position after 20 years (…) I will continue to develop our business in Romania and Moldova, by constantly adjusting to the challenges of the building material market (…) This way we’ll be able to keep responding to the needs of our customers, by providing performing and integrated solutions”, said the new Holcim Romania CEO.



Bogdan Dobre graduated the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, the Organic Chemistry Technology Faculty and has an MBA within Tiffin University, USA.