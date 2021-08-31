Holcim Romania opens new ecological concrete plant in Ilfov

Holcim Romania Group has announced the opening of a new ecological concrete plant in Tunari, Ilfov County. The company reaches 19 such stations across the country and continues its commitment to sustainability. ECOPact will be manufactured within the Tunari unit, the first range of green concrete in the industry, with 30% less CO2 emissions.

“Through this new ecological concrete plant in Tunari, we are one step closer to our customers and we are consolidating our investment in growing the sustainable construction market in Romania. At the same time, we honor our commitment at the beginning of this year through ECONCEPT, our new business model, and offer an integrated range of ECO products and solutions, so as to accelerate the transition to a greener built environment. Our goal is to build responsibly towards the environment and towards future generations “, said Anca Alexandru, Director of the Concrete Division of Holcim Romania.

The ecological concrete plant in Tunari is the sixth Holcim Romania station opened in the Bucharest-Iflov area and is part of the company’s long-term strategy to support sustainable construction.