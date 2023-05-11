Holde Agri Invest secures a syndicated loan worth 30.5 million lei and 26.7 million euros

Holde Agri Invest, an agricultural company, announces the signing of a syndicated loan worth 30.5 million lei and 26.7 million euros, contracted with Banca Transilvania as arranger and financier, and OTP Bank Romania, as a financier.

“Obtaining this syndicated loan represents a significant step in the continued development of Holde Agri Invest. Through this loan, we can accelerate investments in existing operations, as well as their expansion, to consolidate our position in the Romanian agricultural sector. This financial support will allow us to grow and diversify our portfolio while ensuring the necessary liquidity for our current activity. Collaborating with the Romanian banking sector highlights the importance of solid partnerships and mutual trust in supporting Romanian agriculture. We are thrilled to work together with Banca Transilvania and OTP Bank at this crucial stage of our development, and we are confident that, together, we will contribute to the development and innovation of the Romanian agricultural sector,” stated Liviu Zagan, CEO of Holde Agri Invest.

The syndicated loan includes four different financing lines. The first financing line has a value of 30.5 million lei and is intended for working capital. The other three financing lines, totaling 26.7 million euros, will support the acquisition of equipment, agricultural machinery, logistics and construction elements, modernization of silo capacities, agricultural farms, and agricultural land.

“Banca Transilvania is the largest financier of Romanian agriculture and traditionally supports this sector through its specialized agribusiness segment. We are delighted to consolidate, through our syndications department, the collaboration with Holde Agri Invest by granting a syndicated loan to cover its complex financing needs – farm acquisitions and organic growth, working capital, and investments – to harmoniously support the implementation of the medium-term development strategy. The financing structure was carefully tailored to take into account the peculiarities of the sector and Holde, with Banca Transilvania acting as Arranger, Facility Agent, and Guarantee Agent,” stated Cosmin Calin, Executive Director Large Corporate Clients, Banca Transilvania.

“We are delighted to be part of this syndicated financing for a representative group in the local agricultural sector, such as Holde Agri Invest, to participate in the development of this field and consolidate strategic collaborations. We believe in the potential of local agriculture and consistently contribute to financing companies and projects in agribusiness, where we see an increasing openness towards alternative instruments, such as syndicated loans. This is a priority area for OTP Bank Romania, where we engage and constantly build tailored financing products,” stated Alexandru Neagu, Large Corporate Director at OTP Bank Romania.