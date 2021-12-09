Honeywell launches its security operations centre in Bucharest

Honeywell announced today the launch of its first security operations centre (SOC) in Europe, based in Romania. The SOC focuses on operational technology (OT) cyber threat detection, prevention and management in industrial environments and critical infrastructure. It is staffed by OT cybersecurity experts to serve Honeywell’s customers across the globe in meeting their growing needs for cybersecurity solutions.

A growing number of industrial organisations may not have the appropriate in-house cybersecurity expertise or may have limited funding to grow their security teams. Our OT managed security service solutions provide companies with 24/7 access to OT cybersecurity analytics and experts with highly specialized and diverse cybersecurity skills without the need to significantly grow an internal team of experts.

“We are excited about opening our new centre in Bucharest because of the talent, internet infrastructure and support from local governmental partners,” said Ronald Binkofski, Honeywell president for Central and Eastern Europe. “The centre recently received the ISO 20000-1 certification, demonstrating that our organisation has invested in the best people, processes and technology to deliver world-class services for cybersecurity monitoring and incident response.”

“We see cyber threats facing industrial environments only getting worse as threat actors become more sophisticated and better funded. Honeywell’s new OT-focused SOC is a welcome addition to help industrial organizations around the world battle the increase in cyber-attacks. It’s no longer a matter of when a company will get attacked but rather when. Having the OT cyber expertise and resources like the Honeywell SOC on your side can help give organizations the advantage needed to minimize the impact of a cyber attack through threat detection and a faster response,” said Commercial Officer Tom Hanson at U.S. Embassy Bucharest in Romania, who attended the launch event.

The Bucharest centre will strengthen Honeywell’s global cybersecurity network and augment existing centres around the globe in providing regional and global OT security solutions.

“Our Bucharest SOC provides industrial organisations in Europe and around the world with vendor-agnostic OT cybersecurity solutions such as our Honeywell Advanced Monitoring and Incident Response (AMIR) service,” said Jeff Zindel, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Connected Enterprise Cybersecurity. “Customers will have access to cybersecurity software, experts and playbooks, along with remediation guidance, to help detect, prevent, analyse, evaluate and coordinate the response to threats.”

Honeywell has been active in Romania since 1997, including manufacturing facilities located in Bucharest and Lugoj. The company employs several thousand people in the country. Its operations cover three main business areas: automation and control solutions, industrial process management, and systems for the aerospace and transport industries.