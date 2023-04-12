Hopi and E van Wijk, extend rental contracts in the P3 Bucharest A1 Park

P3 Logistic Parks (“P3”) announces contract renewals and extensions of some of the longest-standing tenants in the local portfolio, Logistic E Van Wijk and HOPI® Logistics. Thus, the two companies are developing their logistics needs within the P3 warehouses and will occupy an area of ​​20,538 square meters of logistics spaces and offices within the park.

Sînziana Pardhan, Managing Director P3 in Romania, states: “Through the expansion of the E Van Wijk and HOPI operations in the P3 Bucharest A1 Park, we are consolidating long-term collaborations, built on close communication, trust and the constant effort to find the most suitable solutions for the business needs of our partners. It is always a privilege for us to be part of the success stories of our clients and we thank them for choosing to write a new chapter with the P3 team.”

The transport and logistics provider E Van Wijk has been a tenant of the P3 Bucharest A1 Park since 2007 and has gradually expanded its leased area, currently reaching a total area of ​​14,810 sqm, almost four times the volume it was 16 years ago, and to fully occupy warehouse 6 in the park.

Adrian Domșa, Branch Manager Logistic E Van Wijk: “We have chosen to continue our growth story with P3 Romania as a natural consequence of the collaboration we have enjoyed together for almost 16 years. With P3 we have had access to tailored solutions, support in tough times, growth potential and the inspiration of a modern, long-term vision. We support healthy partnerships, continuity and performance, as well as reliable logistics services through passionate employees, as the benchmarks that guide our entire business.”

HOPI® Logistics, part of HOPI® CEE Logistics, a company that offers international transport services, has also experienced an important development in the P3 park in Bucharest, the company almost doubling its needs for logistics spaces in the last five years. The carrier has currently secured a long-term contract for more than 5,700 square meters of storage and office space in warehouse 10 in the P3 park.

Florin Posteucă, CEO HOPI® Logistics Romania: “From the very first contract, our main desire was to identify not just a simple logistics park, but a complete industrial and logistics facility where we can grow and consolidate our business. We found in P3 more than that, a partner that supports and inspires you to want and be able to do more. That’s why we have chosen to confidently continue our development journey together.”