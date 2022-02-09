How are tax rates of small business across the world?

OnDeck reviewed tax rates in 200 countries and applied each country’s tax laws to a hypothetical small company (with $1 million in revenue) and found out that Europe has some of the most competitive business tax rates in the world, but tax laws vary from country to country.

The research says that corporate tax rates are generally higher in Western Europe. Meanwhile, Eastern Europe has some of the lowest tax rates in the world. Vatican City and Monaco charge no corporate taxes to domestic companies, but the highest corporate tax rate on the continent is in Malta, where companies face a corporate tax rate of 35.0%.

In Romania, a small business has an average profit per year of USD 16,000. The study also revealed that tax rates are lowest in the Middle East and Europe, especially in Eastern Romania, where Romania is also located — at 17.9% and 16.2%, respectively.

The tax rates are highest in Africa and South America – with average rates of 27.6% and 26.1%, respectively. The highest effective tax rate is in Suriname (36.0%).

A handful of small nations have established themselves as tax havens with effectively zero corporate tax rates — Bahamas, Bahrain, Monaco, Nauru, United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu, and Vatican City.