How Can Employers Improve Workplace Wellbeing in 2022?

We recently covered how employees across Romania are expecting more from their employers when it comes to wellbeing. 85% of workers in Romania expect their employers to take a more proactive approach in improving and maintaining wellbeing, with many expecting specific schemes and incentives to aid this process. The message is clear: if employers wish to retain their top talent in a tight labor market, they will need to place wellbeing front and center in 2022.

So, what can employers do to improve workplace wellbeing? Perhaps the most popular approach is to incentivize and reward employees for their performances and loyalty to the company.

They do this because they know that they will make a good impression with new customers with their generosity and trust, which will help win loyalty. The exact same approach can be applied to employees and their workers. Invest in little extras, and your employees will appreciate it more than you might think.

There are plenty of examples of workplace wellbeing being done right that employers in Romania could draw inspiration from. A lot of the major strides we see in this area come from Silicon Valley, which has long paved the way in employee-focused wellbeing policies.

There are, for example, the likes of Netflix and Google with their unlimited annual leave policies, which allow anyone to take as much PTO as they want with no consequences. Then there is Facebook, which gives all employees free access to a staggering range of fitness facilities and top-notch nutrition resources, under the adage that healthy workers are happy workers.

Beyond Silicon Valley, there are forward-thinking approaches to employee wellness abound. Johnson & Johnson takes things one step further, offering concrete cash and perk incentives to all employees that meet certain wellbeing metrics of their own choice, such as exercising more or setting time aside to volunteer or pursue a hobby.

As the aforementioned companies show, incentives can be used to great effect to improve happiness and satisfaction across all spheres of life. We’re not just talking about the Christmas holiday bonus, although this alone is a great example. 2022 promises to be a great year for reform across Romanian businesses, who can learn a lot from the examples of stateside companies that prioritize wellbeing.