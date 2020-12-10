How do investors see the COVID-19 impact on their businesses

The latest results of the FIC Business Sentiment Index (BSI) bring significant changes compared with the

last iteration from March 2020, capturing the impact on Romania’s business environment due to the

coronavirus crisis. According to the BSI from September 2020, there is a significant perception regarding

the COVID impact on business: 68.2% of the respondents estimate a moderate decrease and 13.6% a

rather significant decrease.

Moreover, more than a third of our respondents (38,7%) believe the Romanian business environment has

worsened recently and half of responses mark the Romanian market attractiveness low compared to peer

locations (e.g. CEE). The investment plans of foreign companies were considerably affected and

deteriorated by the current crisis, a fact also noticed in the change of plans of our members regarding

capital investments (38.6% respondents estimated a decrease of their capital investments for the next 12

months) or workforce plans (40.9% respondents estimated a decrease in their plans for employment for

the next 12 months).

Even though the general perception of FIC members is that businesses have suffered and there is evidence

of how the real economy has been affected in the past 9 months, the FIC Board of Directors highlights the

opportunities available in this context. In this regard, by focusing on the main areas of the economy, FIC

drafted a paper with specific solutions and recommendations which the country can focus on in the next

period for restarting the economic growth.

Therefore, in the last period, FIC worked on elaborating a document with policy recommendations that

could provide solutions to the negative effects of the pandemic, entitled “The challenge to restart

economic growth.” The document highlights the necessity of adding more transparency and predictability

to the legislative process, the core value/cornerstone of policymaking. Every stakeholder affected by the

crisis should be consulted in order to overcome this crisis together and find solutions through dialogue.

The current context also emphasized the important role of investments, both public and private, domestic

and foreign. When the country has unforeseen spending, investments represent an adequate source of

capital and a support element for important areas such as employment. Moreover, along with the

negative trends that the pandemic accelerated, we have witnessed positive developments in the

digitalization realm, with multiple benefits in the field of health, education, taxation, labor and financial

services, developments that were truly enforced by the pandemic and now are part of our daily lives.

Furthermore, FIC members remain committed to the long-term development of the Romanian economy

and share the belief that the disruption triggered by the current pandemic can be tackled and resolved by

working together (authorities, business environment and citizens), by creating a partnership of

stakeholders which can aim towards the improvement of the areas in which Romania did not make

significant progress, such as: bureaucracy, fiscal burden, legislative and regulatory obstacles. These issues

are also among the most salient problems indicated by the FIC members in the BSI survey, and no progress

was seen in the last 6 months. Now it is the time to change our approach on the economic crisis and to

better use our resources and even be more efficient than ever in order to minimalize the future negative

impact. In areas such as taxation, where a more efficient collection of taxes by the Romanian state and

combating tax evasion could bring significant increases to the state budget, further adoption of

digitization measures would streamline the public administration and also facilitate interaction with the

business environment and citizens, financial literacy programs would help Romanian citizen take smarter

decisions regarding their finances and maintain healthy spending and saving habits, which over time can

lead to financial wellness.

FIC believes that this is a good time to take advantage of the new opportunities, created by this context

which was generated by the sanitary crisis in the last months and that through constructive dialogue

between the business community and authorities, many obstacles can disappear and positive results will

be reflected in the economy.

The full FIC report is available here.