How does Dacia Bigster look like?

Dacia has released on Thursday the first images featuring the Bigster concept that’s coming on the stream, will become the the first Class C Dacia model, with a length of 4.6 metres. This will be the second SUV of the carmaker.

Besides Spring, the electric model, other three ones will become operational by 2025. Dacia also announced that it will strengthen ties with Lada.

“The Dacia Bigster concept is a cool air in the Class C. Dacia presents Bigster, a 4.6m-long model concept, a robust, spacious model perfectly adjusted to the escapades outdoors. This SUV foreshadows the solution proposed by Dacia for a vehicle of class, available for the price of a model from a lower segment”.

“The Dacia Bigster concept expresses the future oft he evolution of the brand. It is a vehicle providing the essential, evoking the adventure spirit and bringing a “cool” touch in addition. Bigster is the proof of the fact that an accessible vehicle can be attractive as well”, said Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Design Director Dacia.

According to the description, the interior of the car is very cozy, among the most spacious on this segment. “The Y-shaped light signature is ampler, underlining the robust aspect of the SUV models. This aspect is highlighted even more by the dark green color of the bodywork.

The Bigster concept does not encompass design artifices, such as chrome-plated or aluminum=like decorative elements. This is an authentic SUV, with pieces of recycled plastic for all seat protections.



Dacia Bigster can be equipped with alternative and hybrid motorization”.