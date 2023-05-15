How many foreign companies have registered in Romania this year so far?

Newly established companies with foreign capital in Romania have increased, in the first three months of 2023, by 10.3%, compared to the similar period in 2022, to 1,809 units, according to the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

The 1,809 new companies had an overall subscribed capital of 6.89 million US dollars, 31.2% lower than that of the companies registered in January-March 2022, of USD 10.02 million.

In March 2023, 627 new companies with foreign participation in the share capital were reported. Most of the foreign companies operating in March were in wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair (28.07% of the total), professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (19.4% ), and transport, storage and communications (16.9%).

At the end of March 2023, there were 246,024 companies with foreign participation in the share capital in Romania. The value of their subscribed capital was 68.149 billion dollars.

The largest number foreign companies was from Italy, namely 52,065 (subscribed capital of 4.046 billion dollars), but the highest value of the social capital belongs to Dutch companies, respectively 12.649 billion dollars, in 5,915 companies.