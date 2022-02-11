How many Romanian employees have found their partner at work in the last 2 years?

A quarter of Romanian employees say they have had romantic relationships at work in the last 2 years, although half of them claim that such a connection to work can decrease productivity, according to a Valentine’s Day survey conducted by the recruitment platform BestJobs. When it comes to workplace relationships, opinions are divided, with 29% saying they are against it, while 23% say they are welcome.

In order not to give a reason for gossip at the office, 41% of respondents said they would keep their relationship hidden from the eyes of colleagues if they developed a passion for someone with whom they share their work, while 26% of them say they would not he had trouble expressing his feelings.

In terms of company policy in relation to employment relations, only 10% have a clear policy and are vehemently opposed to it. According to the respondents of the study, 12% had colleagues who were sanctioned or even fired for violating the company’s policy on romantic relationships at work. Despite the fact that Valentine’s Day has recently started to be celebrated more often in Romania, the survey shows that 95% of employers will not organize anything for employees on this day.

Most Romanian employees (97%) said that employers do not provide benefits on this occasion, but only a small part of them (4%) consider giving small gifts, holidays or shorter hours to employees. 30% stated that they intend to take a symbolic, neutral gift, which leaves no room for interpretations, to their favorite Valentine’s Day colleague.

Although most of the employees stated that they would not give a gift to their superior, 12% said that they would give a symbolic gift, which would not leave room for interpretations.

Of those who have made plans for Valentine’s Day, 21% will spend this day with their partner, 4% will look for their partner, and another 62% will spend it as a normal day, working or spending time with family. or friends.

The survey was conducted between January 25 and February 8, on a sample of 957 internet users.