How rent prices evolved in March?

March started with an increased interest in rents, with Romanians viewing 8% more pages with real estate listings compared to February, according to the latest data from Storia.ro – the real estate classified ads platform with the most listings in the Romanian market. Users’ interest is also confirmed by the number of contacts, which increased by 10% compared to the previous month, respectively by 1% compared to the same month last year.

How rent prices in the capital evolved in March, according to Storia.ro data

In March, rent prices fell in most sectors of the capital, generally for three and four-room apartments. Also, the largest increase in the average price is observed for four-room apartments in sector 6, where prices increased by 10%. The largest decrease is also recorded for four-room apartments, in sector 2 (-8% ).

Thus, the average prices for renting a studio apartment ranged from 266 EUR (in Sector 5) to 380 EUR (in sector 1). The two-room apartments had average prices between 400 EUR (in sector 6) and 600 EUR (in sector 1), and the three-room ones had average prices between 500 EUR (in sectors 4 and 6) and 850 EUR (in sector 1). In the category of four-room apartments, the average prices ranged from 550 EUR (in sector 6) to 1900 EUR (in sector 1).

How have rents evolved in other major cities in the country, according to Storia.ro data

In March, rent prices in the country’s largest cities remained broadly flat compared to the previous month. The biggest decreases in rents were observed in the case of three-room apartments in Cluj-Napoca, where the average asking price is about 8% lower, but also in Arad, in the case of studios, where the average price decreased by 6%. At the same time, the biggest increases from one month to another were recorded in Constanța, for studios (10%) and three-room apartments (7%), but also in Arad for two-room apartments (7% ).

CLUJ-NAPOCA

In Cluj-Napoca, average asking prices remained constant month-on-month for studios and two-room apartments, while the average price for three-room apartments fell from 650 euros (in February) to 600 euros (in March).

BRAŞOV

The average rental price of a studio apartment increased by 6% in Brașov, reaching 300 EUR/month. Two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent remained at an average price similar to that of the previous month.

CONSTANȚA

In Constanța, there were increases in the asking prices for studios (10%) and three-room apartments (7%), while the average rent price for two-room apartments stagnated. We note that in a single year, the average rental price for studios has increased by 48%.

TIMIȘOARA

In Timișoara, there was a 5% increase in the average price of studios compared to the previous month, while the average price of three-room apartments decreased by about 2% – from 410 euros to 400 euros.

SIBIU and IAŞI

In both cities, we can see a stagnation in the average rent price, in all categories of apartments.

ORADEA

In Oradea, the average price of three-room apartments has increased by 6%, while the average price of studios and two-room apartments remained generally stable.

CRAIOVA

In Craiova, there were stagnations in the case of two and three-room apartments, while the average price for studios increased by 2%.

ARAD

Average rent prices increased for two-room apartments (7%) and three-room apartments (5%), while the average price of studio apartments fell by 6%.

The analysis was carried out by Storia.ro – the real estate classified ads platform with the most listings in the Romanian market, as part of the “The Smart Way towards Home” initiative, through which the brand aims to contribute to the transparency of the necessary information to all buyers, tenants, owners, agents and developers, to support them to make correct, informed real estate decisions.