How the average prices of apartments for sale evolved in April in Romania?

According to the latest data from Storia.ro, the real estate platform launched by OLX, in April Romanians viewed 16% fewer pages of real estate listings than in March and made 15% fewer contacts. The lifetime of real estate listings increased by 1% from the previous month but is similar to last year’s.

According to data from Storia.ro, taking into consideration 10 cities with the highest number of listed properties – Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Constanța, Brașov, Sibiu, Iași, Arad, Craiova and Oradea – the average price per square meter, in proportion to the number of listings in each area, reached €1,457/square meter in April, 0.2% higher than in the previous month.

How prices evolved in Bucharest – primary vs. secondary market apartments

Compared to March, average prices of secondary market apartments in Bucharest in Sectors 1 and 6 stagnated, those in Sectors 4 and 5 registered decreases of 1%, while average purchase prices in Sector 2 decreased by 2%. Apartment prices in sector 3 have seen a moderate increase of 1%.

As far as primary market apartments are concerned, there were increases of 2% in Sector 6 and 3% in Sector 1 of the Capital. Decreases were tempered in Sectors 2 and 4 (-1%), while Sector 5 saw average price decreases of 5% from the previous month. In sector 3, the average prices remained similar to those of March.

How prices evolved in the largest cities in the country – primary vs. secondary market apartments

ARAD: In April, the average asking price for secondary market apartments stagnated compared to the previous month, but increased by 6% compared to the same period last year. The prices of primary market apartments also stagnated compared to the previous month but increased by 8% compared to the previous year.

ORADEA: The average asking price for secondary market apartments stagnated compared to the previous month, but increased by 6% compared to the same period last year. The price of primary market apartments increased by 2% compared to the previous month but remained constant compared to last year.

BRAȘOV: The average asking price for secondary market apartments in Brașov increased in April by 1% compared to the previous month and by 7% compared to the same period last year. At the same time, the price of primary market apartments remained the same as the previous month, but increased by 9% compared to the same period last year.

CLUJ-NAPOCA: In April, the average price for secondary market apartments in Cluj-Napoca increased by 2% compared to the previous month and by 6% compared to the same period last year. The price of primary market apartments increased by 1% compared to the previous month but increased by 4% compared to 2022.

CONSTANȚA: In April, the average price for secondary market apartments in Constanța remained the same as in the previous month, but increased by 8% compared to the same period last year. The asking average price for primary market apartments remained the same as in March but increased by 4% year-on-year.

CRAIOVA: The average price for secondary market apartments remained the same as the previous month, but increased by 4% compared to the same period last year, while the prices of primary market apartments increased by 2% compared to the previous month. Compared to the same month of 2022, the asking prices decreased by 1%.

IAȘI: The average price of secondary market flats fell 1% in April compared to March, but rose 9% compared to April last year. In the primary market category, the data shows a 1% increase month-over-month, but also a 6% increase in April 2023 compared to the same month in 2022.

SIBIU: The price of secondary market apartments stagnated in April compared to March, but rose 8% compared to last year. The price of primary market apartments rose 1% from the previous month but was up 3% from a year earlier.

TIMIȘOARA: The price of secondary market apartments rose 1% in April 2023 and 4% from a year ago, while the asking price of primary market apartments in Timișoara fell 1% from the previous month but rose 4% from April last year.

The analysis was carried out by Storia.ro – the real estate classified ads platform launched by OLX, as part of the “The Smart Way towards Home” initiative, through which the brand aims to contribute to the transparency of the necessary information to all buyers, tenants, owners, agents and developers, to support them to make correct, informed real estate decisions.