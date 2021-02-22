How to Get International Audience for Your Business using Localization

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, taking your business global comes with important advantages, such as greater profits, reduced market dependence, greater resilience, and fewer seasonal fluctuations. In general, exporting companies are about 8.5% less likely to shut down compared to non-exporting ones. It also comes with important image benefits in the eyes of domestic clients – operating in several markets is often associated with active expansion and is seen as a sign of maturity. Yet, achieving success in foreign markets requires a business to adapt to the latter, which comes with important challenges.

Key Directions of Action to Localize Your Business

Some strategies and actions required to bring your business to the local market are detailed in this great article by The Expert Panel of the Forbes Agency Council. Partially inspired by it, we offer below a few recommendations that are most important in our view:

Study how the local market is organized, what the key demands and priorities of the clients are considering the cultural and social differences: the local lifestyle, worldview, habits, values, etc. It might also be that your target audience consists of young people with a world citizen mentality, in which case localization approaches should focus more on pragmatic aspects, for instance on geography and language rather than on deep cultural differences.

Optimize your web pages to rank higher among local search engine results. Smaller businesses have limited resources to promote themselves but many of them are still hugely dependent on being able to attract new online visitors. SEO could be crucial in ensuring a good visitor flow to your website. Consider following the to localize your e-commerce website. As this article suggests, it is also important to bring your translators, SEO experts, programmers, graphic designers, marketing specialists together to synchronize and harmonize their efforts.

Rely on local professionals. Employ locals and put them in leading positions or start long-term partnerships with established local professionals. They are going to offer you a deep and honest insight into the local market and their decision-making would be naturally adapted to local circumstances.

Recruit professional translators as they are supposed to convert every bit of your communication with the clients to a language they understand. If you want to conquer the NYC market or to make your company attractive to New Yorkers, pick professional translation services NYC to localize your website and also mention your collaboration with them on your webpage. You could even list the names and short bios of individual translators assisting you and who have deep ties with NYC, for instance, who were born here, graduated here, or worked for local companies.

Bring local people and companies forward. Use photos and videos of locals in your promotion campaigns, place plenty of testimonials, reviews, and case studies from natives on your local web page, and try to represent ethnic groups proportionally, including minorities. Importantly, try to convince or recruit local celebrities, opinion leaders, to speak for you. Forge partnerships with respected local companies and declare them loudly on your website.

Localization is the Key

In today’s world, being able to conquer a foreign market is almost synonymous with being able to successfully localize the company’s website and establish the company in the online sphere of this community. This takes a series of complex and multilateral measures and there is always the risk that unexpected issues will cause great trouble, but when acting carefully and entrusting yourself to professionals, the path is guaranteed to be smoother.

