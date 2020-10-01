How was the unemployment rate in Romania in August?

In August 2020, the euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate has continued to rise for 5 consecutive months, reaching 8.1%. The same trend has applied to the EU unemployment rate that reached 7.4% in August 2020, according to a report by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, released today.

It is the 5th month of consecutive rise in the unemployment rate both in the Eurozone and in the European Union.

Eurostat estimates that 15.603 million men and women in the EU, of whom 13.188 million in the euro area, were unemployed in August 2020. Compared with July 2020, the number of persons unemployed increased by 238 000 in the EU and by 251 000 in the euro area.

Among those 27 EU member states, in August the lowest rate of unemployment were reported in Czechia (2.7%), Poland (3.1%), Malta (4.1%), Germany (4.4%), the Netherlands (4.6%), Slovenia (4.7%), Austria (5%), Belgium (5.1%), Ireland (5.2%) and Romania (5.3%).

The highest rates were reported in Spain (16.2%), Italy (9.7%) and Lithuania (9.6%).

Youth unemployment

In August 2020, 3.032 million young persons (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.460 million were in the euro area. In August 2020, the youth unemployment rate was 17.6% in the EU and 18.1% in the euro area, up from 17.4% and 17.8% respectively in the previous month. Compared with July 2020, youth unemployment increased by 64 000 in the EU and by 69 000 in the euro area.

Unemployment by gender

In August 2020, the unemployment rate for women was 7.6% in the EU, up from 7.5% in July 2020. The unemployment rate for men was 7.1% in August 2020, stable compared with July 2020. In the euro area, the unemployment rate for women increased from 8.3% in July 2020 to 8.4% in August 2020 while it increased from 7.8% to 7.9% for men.