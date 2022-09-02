HTEC Group, which plans to enter Romania this year, acquires Mistral Technologies

HTEC Group, a global consulting, software engineering and digital product development company based in San Francisco, today announced that it has acquired Sarajevo-based Mistral Technologies. Joining forces with Mistral’s team of over 300 experts, HTEC is now the largest technology company in Bosnia and Herzegovina employing close to 600 experts in the country. Globally, HTEC’s team has grown to more than 2,000 employees, with development centers across Southeast Europe — where the company operates in six countries — with creative and consulting offices located in the Silicon Valley, London, New York, Minneapolis, Amsterdam, Stockholm and Gothenburg.

HTEC Group has announced its Romanian market entry in the second quarter of 2022, with an end goal to hire top tech talent for their Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara and Iași offices that are set to open in phases, starting in Cluj this December. The company brings cutting-edge technology and innovation to the region.

“I am happy to say that today we acquired Mistral Technologies, one of the best technology companies in the region, clearly a market leader in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the passion, leadership skills, engineering excellence and company values that match our own. Going forward, we will continue to bring together by far the most talented technical and creative professionals in Southeast Europe and expose them to global market opportunities.” — said Aleksandar Cabrilo, co-founder and CEO of HTEC.

Mistral, the newest member of HTEC Group, was founded in Sarajevo in 2010, and has positioned itself as the employer of choice for top engineering talent in Bosnia and Herzegovina, bringing globally relevant projects to local professionals. With an impressive client portfolio of Fortune 500 companies, Mistral will complement and extend HTEC’s domain expertise in fintech, telco, multimedia and other key industries where it has more than 12 years of experience delivering creative tech solutions to its primarily US client base.

“This acquisition marks an important milestone—our team is now a powerhouse of more than 2000 highly skilled engineers—and strengthens our position in the Eastern Europe region. Growing our team globally also means more opportunities for our people locally, here in Romania, since it enables HTEC to attract more important customers and create greater impact on a global scale, which in turn creates world-wide career opportunities for our employees.“, mentioned Sabin Pilipautanu, Director of Delivery Operations in Romania.

The worldwide success of both companies stems from their ability to hire the best talent in the region and provide outstanding services to their clients. United in their people-first approach, HTEC and Mistral share values and the goal of becoming the best platform for their employees’ professional development and career growth.

HTEC partners with the world’s top high-tech companies, startups, corporations, investors and Fortune 500 enterprises to deliver sophisticated digital services. The company’s strong track record of innovative development across industries and domains has made it one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Southeast Europe, achieving 100% year-over-year growth.

Bolstered by the recent $140M investment from Brighton Park Capital, HTEC continues to further scale and expand its capacities through a mix of strategic acquisitions and organic growth.