htss appoints new CEO

htss, an ICT company specializing in providing business software services with over 1000 clients in 11 countries, has appointed Simona Pavelescu as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Simona Pavelescu is a highly experienced leader passionate about understanding human behavior and identifying business opportunities that deliver expected results. She brings over 19 years of experience in the IT industry, with a proven track record in building and transforming businesses.

As the new CEO of htss, Simona has outlined her objectives for the medium and long-term goals of the company:

“Our goal is to become the leading partner for the digitization of the local and European Healthcare & Pharma industry and to develop digital solutions for adjacent industries both public and private, such as Retail,” said Simona Pavelescu, htss CEO.

“htss aims to be a one-stop shop for products, services, and infrastructure. We believe that our lines of code will increase life expectancy and help the healthcare system respond quickly to patient needs” added Simona.

Having a strong vision of technology and understanding human behavior, Simona has taken the first steps by getting to know both the team and the technologies underlying the products and solutions offered by htss.

“In my new role as CEO of htss, my first steps were getting to know my team, meeting with product development teams, and talking to customers. I believe that people are the ones who make a difference and represent the company, that’s why all the initial effort will be dedicated to them”, said Simona.

With her extensive experience in the IT industry, Simona is well-positioned to guide the company in achieving its objectives and continuing to innovate and become an industry leader. Simona is excited about the opportunity to work with dedicated employees and together build upon the company’s strong reputation for providing innovative software solutions.

“I am excited to join htss and I’m confident that my extensive experience in the IT industry, entrepreneurial mindset as well as buildup and transformation experience together with a strong team will be key factors that will help achieve the company’s strategic transformation and evolution goals,” said Simona Pavelescu, htss CEO.