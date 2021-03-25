Huawei Romania announces 200 available positions in 2021

Huawei Romania provides over 200 jobs in 2021 for various IT&C positions in its headquarters and service centers in Romania, of which approximately 20% will be allocated to the new generation of graduates in the field.

So far, Huawei Romania has managed to create an ecosystem of specialists, supporting engineers and technicians in a continuous process of professional development and providing competitive jobs. Huawei Romania considers the development of its local teams as one of the main pillars in supporting the national economy. In 2020, the company was officially recognized as the Top Regional Employer in Europe by the Top Employer Institute.

Currently, Huawei has over 2,300 employees in the central office and in the 8 service centers established during the 18 years of activity in Romania. Indirectly, the company has created over 4,100 jobs in its own supply chain.

The company has also launched today the PASSION WORKS BETTER AT HUAWEI campaign, in which 10 employees of the local branch talk about their lives and passions. The campaign presents the company people as they are – authentic, with great ideas and passionate about their life both in the office and outside it. The campaign can be followed on the Huawei Romania Facebook page and on the Huawei Romania YouTube channel.

“As a top company in the IT&C industry, Huawei is committed to providing a friendly but performance-based environment for the talents on the Romanian market, supporting the learning and growth processes within the company. Huawei is more than a company that works with technology, numbers and exact sciences. It is a place for people who are passionate about both their work and their after-work life and who know how to find the balance between them. The PASSION WORKS BETTER AT HUAWEI campaign, which we are launching today, is about our people, about their passions and ideas, about the Huawei people. We thank the 10 colleagues who are the protagonists of the campaign for their sincerity, openness and desire to show the world the lesser known face of our company “, says Veronica Cristea Nanu, Senior HR Manager at Huawei Romania.

In addition to creating competitive jobs, Huawei is involved in educating young people pursuing a career in the field through training and internship programs. From this point of view, in 2021 the company will open over 300 internship positions for students.

“We want students to build a solid foundation in working with new technologies and to have access to innovations in the field. We believe that the evolution of young generations is essential for the development of Romania and for the creation of a productive economic environment and, for this reason, we want to support as many young talents in the country as possible “, says George Zhang, CEO of Huawei Romania.

In addition to the annual internship programs, Huawei offers Romanian students the opportunity to access educational programs such as Seeds for the Future and ICT Academy.