Hubix Joins Shareholding in €75M The Lake Home Sibiu Project

Hubix enters the shareholding of The Lake Home – the 75 million euro residential project in Sibiu Hubix, an investment company specialized in real estate, announces a strategic investment in the development of The Lake Home project in Sibiu, an ambitious urban regeneration initiative carried out together with Novarion, the project developer.

Spectacularly located right on the shores of Lake Binder, The Lake Home transforms a former industrial area into a contemporary, sustainable and urban integrated residential district.

The project involves the intelligent reconversion of an area of ​​53,000 sqm into a modern complex with over 500 housing units, green areas, pedestrian alleys, commercial spaces and community facilities.

The value of the investment in the development of the next 5 buildings of the project will exceed 35 million euros, as the first stage of the Hubix – Novarion association, the total investment for the entire project being 75 million euros.

Binder Lake, one of the most important recent public investments in Sibiu, has been fully redeveloped with European funds, becoming a leisure hub for the city and an attraction for tourists and locals alike. The area includes an urban beach, pontoons, water sports facilities, a zip line, landscaped parking lots and bicycle lanes, being integrated into a comprehensive plan to regenerate the banks and reconnect this area with the city center.

The location of The Lake Home in the immediate vicinity of this relaxation and sports hub offers future residents a privileged living environment.

Daniel Tudor, Chief Investment Officer, Hubix, states: “The Lake Home is more than a real estate project – it is a strategic intervention in an area with immense potential, amplified by the exceptional location on the shores of Binder Lake. We are investing not only capital, but also know-how, governance and long-term vision. We are convinced that, together with Novarion, we can deliver a landmark of urban regeneration for the entire region.”

Through its substantial contribution to the capital of the project company, Hubix will hold 50% of the shareholding, assuming an essential role in defining the strategy and ensuring the governance of the investment. This involvement reflects the confidence in the potential of the real estate market in Sibiu, a city in a stage of accelerated development. Major infrastructure projects – which will more efficiently connect Sibiu with Bucharest and Brașov – support the economic and urban attractiveness of the region, strengthening the premises of a growing residential demand.

Raul Țărnaru, CEO, Novarion, states: “We are delighted to have a strategic partner like Hubix on our side. Our partnership validates first and foremost the transition to the maturity stage of the project and the solidity of the development team. Together, we are transforming a former industrial area into a vibrant, sustainable and attractive community for new generations.”

Sibiu has consolidated in recent years as a regional pole of economic stability and investment attractiveness. With low unemployment, an active and educated population, and a pro-development administrative culture, the city consistently attracts companies from key industries – from IT and automotive, to advanced manufacturing and creative services. Also, the consolidated status of a tourist city and the high quality of life have supported the constant demand for modern and well-positioned housing.

Investments in road and rail infrastructure, along with easy access to Sibiu International Airport, strengthen the prospects for a continuous and balanced evolution of the local real estate market. The Lake Home project is located in an area with easy access to the west of Sibiu, where the most important industrial park and economic platform of the city is located. Numerous national and international companies in the automotive, technological and logistics fields operate in this area, which generates a constant flow of employees and collaborators.

The location of The Lake Home near this pole of activity offers good connectivity both for professionally active residents and for investors pursuing projects with accessibility and potential for capitalization in the medium and long term.

Daniel Tudor, Chief Investment Officer, Hubix, emphasizes that: “This investment is part of our strategy of allocating capital in key locations in cities with solid economic potential. We are looking for projects that combine high technical quality at a fair price, developed together with validated partners with demonstrable experience in real estate and construction, in a balanced capital structure. The Lake Home meets these criteria coherently. The Lake Home in Sibiu faithfully reflects this approach.”