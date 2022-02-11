Humans.ai Boosts Middle East Presence with Morningstar Ventures Partnership

Deep-tech startup Humans.ai has entered into a partnership with digital assets and blockchain technology investment firm Morningstar Ventures. The move will deepen Humans.ai’s presence in the Middle East region and advance the company’s mission to establish the first framework for ethical AI with blockchain technology.

Morningstar Ventures is one of Human.ai’s main investors, and has been a longtime partner of Web 3.0 company. The new partnership will see Humans.ai benefit from Morningstar’s lengthy track record of helping multiple blockchain companies broaden their reach in recent years.

“Even in our early days, Morningstar Ventures was set up to be more than just an investment fund. Besides actively deploying capital and supporting early stage teams, such as Humans.ai, we spend a lot of time building — we operate a handful in-house blockchain projects and have a full time count of 30+ people behind the scenes. We believe that Humans.ai has great potential in revolutionizing AI adoption and we are very happy to support their mission of developing an ethically enabling framework for AI, to empower the use of AI applications.”, said Danilo Carlucci, CEO at Morningstar Ventures.

“Blockchain has already become a technology disruptor that has impacted various business models, processes and supply chains. We at Humans.ai believe the AI market can have the greatest positive impact from the integration of blockchain given the challenges with control and transparency, and Morningstar Ventures is a great partner in helping us expand the use cases for our technology in the region,” said Sabin Dima, Humans.ai CEO.

Both teams share the belief that artificial intelligence and blockchain are complementary technologies, and that blockchain is capable of solving many of the current problems plaguing AI. Through Human.ai’s unique Proof-of-Human technology, it is hoped that blockchain could one day become the underlying infrastructure for a wide range of AI applications.

“We made it our mission to build an ethically enabling framework for AI—Proof-of-Human—as we took it upon us to empower the use of AI applications for limitless use cases benefiting society, while ensuring that the technology is available to be used for good. We believe the mission of innovators is not just to build the most advanced tools, but also to make sure they use the right framework for AI technology to be controlled and be kept honest for a long term,” Dima explained.

Human.ai’s Proof-of-Human is a new blockchain consensus, relying on users to leverage their biometric data to prove a specific AI remains under human supervision. The Humans.ai community is empowered to participate in the governance, management, and deciding the ultimate fate of any AI, ensuring its objective aligns with ethical values.