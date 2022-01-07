Humans.ai recruits experienced Marketing and Digital Commerce professional, Bart Veenman

Romanian deep-tech company Humans.ai recruits Bart Veenman, experienced Marketing and Digital Commerce professional, with a passion for technology, as CEO at Tovid.ai, the SaaS platform that produces high-quality video content at scale using AI & Synthetic Media, powered by Humans.ai.

Bart Veenman has an experience of over 12 years in Management and Business Administration, of which 7 years in E-Commerce, Marketing and Customer Engagement, and 5 years in Marketing and CRM Consultancy.

Humans.ai has been working with select partners on representative use cases to showcase what the Humans.ai technology can do and provide useful examples for app builders. The first such project, Tovid.ai, was built in the third quarter of 2021 and is now functional.

The problem Tovid.ai is looking to resolve is that, while video content sells, it is costly to produce and impossible to be personalized, without scaling media production. However, as stated by Sabin Dima, CEO of Humans.ai, “our vision is that whatever can be a video, will be a video”. Tovid.ai allows transforming anything into video through a SaaS platform that produces high-quality video content at scale using AI & Synthetic Media. From an e-commerce product page to a newsletter, everything can be a video with the help of advanced technology.

“Tovid.ai is now live globally and tapping into the video production, advertising and education market valued at more than $200B. Momentarily, we are onboarding B2B clients in different key business areas, like e-commerce, conversational commerce, advertising, education and sports marketing. With our ability to scale production and personalize marketing and communication at the same time, we are here to increase efficiency in this giant market. Furthermore, we want to make this development and technology available for all business sizes, from local SMB to global enterprises.”, states Bart Veenman, Tovid.ai’s CEO.