Hyperhuman secures a 200k Euro technology grant from EEA and Norway Grants by Innovation Norway

Hyperhuman, the AI-powered video platform made for the health & fitness industry, is proud to announce the start of a research and development project funded by a technology grant from the EEA and the Norway Grants. With this important support, Hyperhuman aims to leverage the latest in AI technology to automate the video production and delivery process.

Hyperhuman’s mission is to make the world’s health & fitness video content universally accessible and reusable. The proprietary AI technology helps the industry to create hyper-personalized fitness content way faster and easier than ever before.

“We believe that AI has the power to revolutionize the way video content is created and delivered in the health and fitness industry. That’s why we’ve built an AI-powered video creation and delivery platform that empowers this industry to create high-quality videos quickly, efficiently and at the fraction of the current costs,” said Hyperhuman’s CEO, Bogdan Predusca.

Hyperhuman currently works with over 160 organizations and over 5,000 fitness content creators on the platform, mostly from the USA, Canada, UK and Australia.

“This technology grant will enable us to innovate faster and empower our clients to create more personalized fitness content that boosts retention and drives positive health outcomes for their audience. With the Norway Grants 2014-2021, in the frame of the Business Programme Romania, we are poised to become the go-to content platform for the health & fitness industry.” added Bogdan Predusca.