ibis Styles is coming to Brașov, Romania

Accor is expanding its portfolio in Romania. The group has signed a management agreement with Kronstadt Hotel for the opening of a brand-new ibis Styles hotel in Brasov. The hotel, located in the heart of Romania, will be the 6th under the brand to open in the country and will welcome its first guests in the beginning of 2024.

The ibis Styles Brasov will have 126 rooms, a ground floor restaurant with bar and an external terrace, open for hotel guests. A modern and modular conference center of almost 400 sq m will host different events. A fitness room will also be available for guests. The hotel will be part of a mixed-use project, with residential building and several retail and service areas at the ground floor, which will bring guests comfort and accessibility.

Located on Cristianului Street, the hotel is in immediate proximity to the future Polyvalent Hall Brasov – multifunctional hall for indoor sports events, concerts, congresses and other cultural events, scheduled to be inaugurated in 2024-2025. The location will be highly accessible by plane, due to the proximity to future Brasov International Airport, which is less than 10 km away, but also by car, via DN1, from Bucharest and Sibiu.

The opening of the hotel is scheduled for the beginning of 2024, just in time for the inauguration of the new Polyvalent Hall in Brasov. The hotel will be operated by Accor group through a management agreement.

“Bringing an ibis Styles to Brasov – one of our most dynamic, contemporary and design-oriented brands – is an excellent news, both for the group, as for the city. We have great confidence in the project, because it allows travelers to blend in the local lifestyle of a young community and to feel the vibe of a fast–paced and creative city. With the expansion of the skiing domain, the opening of the airport and the diversification of cultural life, brought by the opening of the new Polyvalent Hall, Brasov has an amazing opportunity to strengthen its attractiveness and become the capital of winter sports and Romanian tourism,” says Cătălina ROȘU – Accor Development Director Romania, Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova and Czech Republic.

“Adding a hospitality component to our mixed-use project in Brasov is a great plus for the area because it brings vitality, it makes it more open and more welcoming. Ibis Styles is a great brand for us. It allows us to embrace a theme and to build a bold and creative design around it, to show our guests and the community what we value. More so, the partnership with Accor is a warranty for professional and equally passionate hotel services, that care for the guest, as well as for the community and the environment. Local and international guests alike will have the certainty that they encounter the same heartfelt and detail-oriented service culture as in any other unit from the network, but, with a locally inspired design and a unique story which cannot wait to be discovered.” says the Representative of the Investing Company, Kronstadt Hotel.