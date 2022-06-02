ibis Styles is coming to Făgăraș, Romania

World hospitality group Accor announces the recent signing of a franchise agreement with Leader D.G.S. Construct S.R.L. for the opening of a new ibis Styles hotel in Făgăraș. The hotel, located in the heart of Romania, will be the first unit affiliated to an international chain from Făgăraș. The property will welcome its first guests in Q3 of 2024.

ibis Styles Făgăraș Citadel will have 68 rooms, including family rooms and rooms for guests with disabilities, a ground floor social hub, welcome area, buffet counter for breakfast & snack display, as well as a multipurpose seating area. Guests will also benefit of external parking and a meeting room. The hotel will come to market after the major refurbishment of an existing property.

Located on 5 Negoiu Street, the hotel is few minutes away from European road E68 and within walking distance from Făgăraș Citadel, the city’s major tourism attraction. Făgăraș is easily accessible by car, through DN1, E60 and A3 Highway, as well as by train. The city is at about 244 Km, distance from Bucharest, 78 Km from Sibiu and 66 Km from Brasov via E68. The nearest airports are Sibiu 79 Km, Târgu Mures, 130 Km, Bucharest, Otopeni, 213 Km. Făgăraș Citadel, Transfăgărășan Road, Capra and Bâlea Waterfalls, Bâlea Lake alongside Transfăgărășan, Clay Castle Valley of Fairies are some of the picturesque natural, historic, and ethnographic attractions to which the new hotel opens paths of exploration.

“The local authority in Făgăraș that I represent supports partnerships between dynamic local entrepreneurs such as Leader D.G.S. Construct S.R.L. and global players such as Accor Group, who aim to bring excellence and best practices in the hospitality industry to our city. The first hotel affiliated to an international hotel chain in our hometown will position Făgăraș on the international map of leisure, transit and business tourism.” said Gheorghe Sucaciu, Mayor of Fagaras.

“ibis Styles is one of Accor’s most creative and upbeat brands. It is special in the sense that it embodies a brand new and surprising concept in each destination and it invites travelers to explore the art, the history and the culture of each particular place. More so, ibis Styles also reflects Accor’s product quality commitment and high level of services, which add to the attractiveness of the city.” – says Maria Drăgulin – Accor Development Director Romania, Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova and Czech Republic.

“Our family has always wanted to develop a business that would complement the generous tourist offer of Fagaraş city. There comes a time when the old and the new join hands to make room for new experiences, memories and unforgettable emotions. Through our partnership with Accor, we are not only bringing a new and modern hotel to Făgăraș, but giving new life to one of its charming buildings and its surroundings. After the opening, my wife, Claudia Mardale, a lawyer by profession, will coordinate all the hotel’s legal activities. As builders, we are honored to rebuild a piece of our city.” – said Virgil Mardale, representative of Leader D.G.S. Construct S.R.L.

“Făgăraș is a tourist attraction and is on the route of most incoming tourist circuits and this new hotel will bring many leisure and business tourists to the city. There has been a process of selecting the right operator and we are delighted that an international company like Accor will be present in this location. Also, the hotel staff working here will benefit from access to professional training at the highest level.” – said Mircea Drăghici, Managing Partner EST Hospitality, the consultant for this project.