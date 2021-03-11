Ibis Timisoara City Center Hotel, officially opened

ibis Timisoara City Center opened its doors to the public at the beginning of March. The hotel is located on 8-10A Circumvalațiunii St., at a less than 10 minutes’ walk from Timisoara’s historical center, right next to attractive business, leisure and shopping destinations. The brand new 200 rooms economy hotel belongs to the second generation of ibis hotels in Romania and brings the bold and innovative ibis Square concept for the first time in Europe. Offering far more than accommodation, the new ibis Timisoara City Center aims to become a vibrant social hub for both tourists and local community. The hotel has fully implemented the AllSafe by Accor label and safely welcomes guests and locals in its rooms, restaurant, bar, conference rooms and several more work and relaxation areas.

With the new concept, SQUARE, ibis takes a significant step forward in meeting guests’ expectations. The design is flexible, modular and modern. The lobby is no longer tied to its traditional functions. It is a social hub active 24/7, with restaurant, entertainment, relaxation, work and meeting areas. At ibis Timisoara City Center, guests are welcome to eat, work and relax in a vibrant atmosphere, whether they are on a trip or living just around the corner. As a reflection of its musical DNA, the hotel will become the host of numerous live music events, featuring young local artists.

The hotel hosts a generous and flexible area dedicated to events, Music Conference Center. It features 4 individual rooms that can be merged into one, for large scale corporate events of up to 130 participants or private cocktail parties of more than 150 guests. Ibis Timisoara will also offer a multifunctional sports and relaxation area with billiard, ping-pong and gym, as well as two additional conference rooms, at the underground level. The hotel benefits of a generous ground parking, with 90 places.

Charlie’s Corner is the hotel’s new and surprising restaurant. It is an informal and relaxed place, where hotel guests and city residents can enjoy a simple but delicious meal. Charlie’s Corner has a grill-oriented menu, with easy, fun and homely dishes for everyone. The restaurant has a generous offer of local and international beers. Charlie’s Corner bar is the place where people, music and good vibes come together. The heated terrace offers 100 outdoor seats and it is a safe and joyful place to have coffee in the morning or craft beer in the afternoon.

ibis Timisoara City Center offers 200 modern, connected, soundproofed rooms, with black-out curtains, spacious bathrooms and highly comfortable beds. The Sweetbed™ by ibis is a hallmark of the brand, which guarantees a quality sleep in all the hotels across the world, thanks to its big, fluffy pillows, super-soft duvet, high-tech mattress that adapts to the body and luxurious mattress topper. The hotel welcomes business travellers, young tourists and families and it also offers 5 rooms for guests with reduced mobility.

Ibis Timișoara City Center is the result of a 10 mil euros investment carried by Bega Grup, a reputable local investor with significant assets and operations in retail and hospitality. The construction lasted two years and has been performed according to the development and furnishing standards provided by the Accor technical team.

“Ibis Timișoara City Center is one of the investments we have made with the certainty that it will offer us a good long-term return. It is also a sign that we believe in the tourist potential of the city of Timisoara. We are confident that, with the title of European Capital of Culture in 2023, our city will become a recognized tourist destination in the country and abroad. The partnership with Accor grants us access to a professional supply chain, to valuable operational know how, new digital technologies, a caring organizational culture and maybe the most dynamic network of channels for marketing and booking, as well as the most rewarding loyalty system in the hospitality industry, ALL,” stated Emil Cristescu, Vice-President of Bega Grup

Affiliated to the ibis network, the most popular hotel brand in Europe, the hotel is operated by Accor, global leader in augmented hospitality, through a management contract. Its opening reinforces Accor’s focus on Timișoara, one of the most promising cities in Romania, soon to become European Capital of Culture in 2023.

“We have great confidence in the tourist potential of Timisoara, as a leisure and city break destination. It is a very well positioned city, easily reachable by car from 10 European capitals. We are actively engaged in identifying solutions for promoting Timișoara as a tourist destination. The new ibis Square concept that we are launching now is a great fit for the new customer expectation and the talented team we gathered around the hotel will soon turn it into one of the most vibrant and creative places in town,” commented Călin Ile, General Manager, ibis Timișoara City Center.