IGEL boosts EMEA growth with new R&D hub in Bucharest

IGEL, a global leader in endpoint security and the provider of the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform for now and next, today announced the opening of its new R&D Center of Excellence in Bucharest. This move marks the latest phase of IGEL’s continuous growth in the EMEA region, reinforcing its position as a pioneer of secure endpoint innovation for the hybrid and cloud era.

IGEL plans a multi-million-euro investment in Romania over the next 24 months, with the new Bucharest hub set to double its regional engineering footprint and create up to 80 high-value roles. The center will focus on secure OS development and cloud-native architecture. As organizations across Europe accelerate security modernization and reduce endpoint complexity, IGEL’s expansion delivers the strategic capacity needed to advance its Preventative Security Model™—the company’s unique, Zero Trust-aligned approach to eliminating risk at the edge.

“Romania’s deep engineering culture and Bucharest’s vibrant tech ecosystem make it the ideal launchpad for IGEL’s next wave of secure endpoint innovation,” said Matthias Haas, CTO of IGEL. “Expanding in Bucharest gives us the capacity and proximity we need in Europe while —empowering organizations globally to stay ahead of ransomware, compliance, and operational risks.”

IGEL’s Bucharest-based engineers will extend the company’s market-defining model: an immutable, centrally managed OS that dramatically reduces attack surface, slashes endpoint TCO by up to 75%, and unifies security across IT, OT, and IoT environments. The hub will also collaborate with IGEL Ready partners and global technology leaders to deliver sustainable, adaptive endpoints built for the demands of tomorrow’s enterprise.

- Advertisement -

IGEL is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Every role offers flexible work options, fair and competitive rewards, and opportunities for professional development. We are committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where every employee can thrive and contribute to our shared success

“We’re not just hiring engineers; we’re building the EMEA epicenter for secure endpoint transformation,” said Alina Cvasnievschi, Country Manager, Romania. “Together with Bucharest’s world-class talent, IGEL is setting the pace for what secure, adaptable, and sustainable endpoints can—and must—be.”

Hiring Information: Candidates passionate about Zero Trust security, and sustainable IT can apply at Careers | IGEL.

Discover what’s next for secure endpoints at IGEL Now & Next 2025, November 4–6 in Frankfurt. Don’t miss the ultimate event for IT leaders, analysts, and EUC professionals. Register today to secure your place.