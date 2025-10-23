IKEA opens the first Plan and Order Point in Cluj

IKEA opens its first Plan and Order Point in Cluj County, located at Alexandru Vaida Voevod street, no. 59, within the Kaufland Cluj-Gheorgheni shopping center in Cluj-Napoca. The studio provides inspiration, useful information and expert guidance from IKEA specialists, helping customers design the home space that meets their evolving needs and preferences, with a focus on kitchen and bedroom solutions. The new Plan and Order Point is part of IKEA’s strategy to ensure greater accessibility to its products and services across Romania.

The studio spans over 200 sqm and features a dedicated planning area, an inspirational home furnishing solutions area, and a display area showcasing more than 1100 IKEA items. Visitors can explore modular kitchen configurations and functional storage systems for the bedroom and access a wide array of tailored home furnishing planning services for a complete shopping experience: personalized planning sessions, precise measurements, expert assistance in selecting and ordering IKEA products, interior design, delivery services, professional kitchen installation and furniture assembly.

The new Plan and Order Point in Cluj is the third IKEA customer meeting point of this format in Romania, following the successful launches in Constanta and Bucharest.

- Advertisement -

“The IKEA Plan and Order Point simply makes home furnishing easier and more enjoyable: whether customers want to design a new room or optimize their space for better organization, our IKEA experts listen closely to their needs and guide them to turn ideas into real home improvements. Since the debut of this format in Romania, more than a year ago, interest in the studio’s services has grown, and now we are excited to bring this concept to Cluj-Napoca.”, said Karoly Kovacs, Manager of IKEA Cluj Plan and Order Point.

The IKEA Cluj Plan and Order Point is open from Monday to Sunday from 10:00 to 20:00. To ensure a smooth and efficient consultation with an IKEA expert, customers are encouraged to schedule the session in advance, either online or directly in the studio. Also, those interested are required to prepare the exact dimensions of the available space before the consultation session.

Items ordered at the studio can be delivered to the customers’ home, to a specific room, of their choice, or to the IKEA Pick-up Point in Cluj-Napoca.