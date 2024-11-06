IKEA Romania announced the appointment of new Market Managers for its Băneasa and Pallady Bucharest stores, overseeing other customer meeting points across the country, such as the order pick-up points and the planning and order studio. This strategic move aims to drive growth and enhance the omnichannel retail experience in line with IKEA’s business plan that integrates local priorities with regional strategies.

Mihai Boian Appointed as Market Manager for IKEA Băneasa

With over 15 years of experience at IKEA, Mihai Boian has held various roles across Logistics, Sales, and Business Navigation, gaining comprehensive knowledge in retail and leadership. In his new role, Mihai will focus on further developing the well-established IKEA Băneasa store, positioning it as a key growth driver in Romania. He will lead the store’s transformation to meet new retail expectations, particularly in sustainability and digitalization. Mihai’s journey with IKEA began in Logistics, where he developed a deep understanding of the operational backbone of the business. He later transitioned into Sales, taking on multiple roles that helped him understand customer needs and the importance of aligning the company’s capabilities with market trends and consumer preferences.

„I look forward to strengthen IKEA Băneasa customer experience and working to support and inspire our co-workers and bring to life the company’s vision to create a better everyday life at home for the many people”, commented Mihai Boian.

Since its opening in 2007, the IKEA Băneasa store has become a cornerstone of the local retail landscape. With 460 co-workers, the store welcomed almost 3 million visitors in FY 2024 and sold 10.6 million products, marking an increase of 5% from 2023.

Silvana Baciu Appointed as Market Manager for IKEA Pallady

With over 25 years of experience in retail sales and a background in textile production, Silvana joined IKEA in 2018 as Sales Manager for IKEA Pallady. She quickly demonstrated her capabilities in retail management, taking on key roles such as Customer Experience Manager and Call Center Operational Manager. Starting first semester of this year, Silvana Baciu has been officially appointed as the Market Manager for IKEA Pallady, the largest fulfillment store in Southeast Europe. Silvana’s dynamic leadership and extensive experience within IKEA made her an ideal candidate to oversee the store’s operations. Her experience and customer-oriented perspective are important in boosting the growth and operational efficiency of IKEA Pallady, while enhancing the IKEA retail experience in line with the local market needs.

“We are a values-based company, and in my new role, I will continue to nourish everything IKEA stands for. My special focus will be on how to renew and improve – I think it is a great driver to move things forward and become better for the people and planet along side with the growth of our market talents,” commented Silvana regading her new role.

The IKEA Pallady store, which opened in 2019, represents a significant chapter in IKEA’s expansion in Eastern Europe. Spanning 37,000 square meters, it is the largest IKEA store in Southeast Europe and currently employs 585 co-workers. In FY 2024, IKEA Pallady welcomed 2.2 million visitors and sold 7.6 milions products.

IKEA opened this year the first Plan and order studio in Romania, in Constanta City.